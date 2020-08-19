Liberty finalizes 2020 football schedule with additions of Coastal Carolina, North Alabama

The entire roster has been subject to daily screenings since returning to campus for voluntary workouts between June 1 and 14, and the university stated it has followed guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health, the Central Virginia Health District and campus doctors.

“We’re going to participate in whatever testing that they recommend for us,” Freeze said Monday.

Coastal is the second team from the Sun Belt Conference on the Flames’ schedule. Louisiana-Monroe is scheduled to visit Williams Stadium on Oct. 10.

UNA is the second FCS program on the schedule, joining Western Carolina from the Southern Conference. The Catamounts and Flames meet in Lynchburg on Nov. 14.

The Chanticleers were the Flames’ most distinguished rival when the two were members of the Big South. They played 14 times between 2003 and 2016 and each team won seven times. LU won the 2015 meeting in Lynchburg, 24-21, in what was the final time both were Big South members. Coastal returned the favor the following season, 42-7, during the Chanticleers’ first transition season to the Sun Belt Conference.