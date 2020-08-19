Liberty finalizes 2020 football schedule with additions of Coastal Carolina, North Alabama

Liberty finalized its 2020 football schedule Wednesday with a familiar rival and a fresh-faced foe to round out the 10-game slate.
The Flames will close the season against former Big South Conference rival Coastal Carolina on Dec. 5 in Conway, South Carolina, and they will welcome Division I newcomer North Alabama to Williams Stadium for an Oct. 3 matchup.
The matchups against the Chanticleers and Lions fill the remaining voids in the Flames’ 10-game schedule that will span 12 weeks from Sept. 19 to Dec. 5.
Liberty opens the season Sept. 19 at Western Kentucky, the first of three matchups against Conference USA teams. Florida International and Southern Mississippi will play in Lynchburg on Sept. 26 and Oct. 24, respectively.
Liberty has three matchups against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference — Syracuse (Nov. 17), Virginia Tech (Nov. 7) and North Carolina State (Nov. 21) — and the Flames are expected to meet the ACC’s COVID-19 safety protocols in order to play those games.
The Flames came under scrutiny Saturday from athletic administrators at Syracuse and N.C. State following football coach Hugh Freeze’s comments on testing frequency.
The 140 members of the football program — 107 players and 33 members on the coaching staff — were tested prior to the beginning of training camp, and Freeze said Saturday the entire group is being tested again this week.
The entire roster has been subject to daily screenings since returning to campus for voluntary workouts between June 1 and 14, and the university stated it has followed guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health, the Central Virginia Health District and campus doctors.
“We’re going to participate in whatever testing that they recommend for us,” Freeze said Monday.
Coastal is the second team from the Sun Belt Conference on the Flames’ schedule. Louisiana-Monroe is scheduled to visit Williams Stadium on Oct. 10.
UNA is the second FCS program on the schedule, joining Western Carolina from the Southern Conference. The Catamounts and Flames meet in Lynchburg on Nov. 14.
The Chanticleers were the Flames’ most distinguished rival when the two were members of the Big South. They played 14 times between 2003 and 2016 and each team won seven times. LU won the 2015 meeting in Lynchburg, 24-21, in what was the final time both were Big South members. Coastal returned the favor the following season, 42-7, during the Chanticleers’ first transition season to the Sun Belt Conference.
The teams agreed in Jan. 2018 to a home-and-home series scheduled for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Liberty will visit Brooks Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023, and the Chanticleers are scheduled to open the 2024 season at Williams Stadium on Aug. 31.
Liberty and UNA have never met on the gridiron. The Lions are in their third season at the Division I level and are football-only members of the Big South Conference. UNA and Liberty are both full-sports members of the ASUN Conference, which does not sponsor football.
The Big South announced Aug. 12 it was postponing fall sports to the spring, while allowing its league members to play up to four nonconference games this fall.
North Alabama’s first game of the fall is at Liberty, followed by an Oct. 17 home game against Jacksonville State, and then two road games against Southern Miss (Nov. 7) and BYU (Nov. 21).
