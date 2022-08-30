Liberty finalizes nonconference men's basketball schedule following 'incredibly difficult' process

The sweltering summer days turned into weeks. Those weeks became months. Men’s college basketball teams were completing their nonconference schedules, yet Liberty’s staff was still trying to piece together the final games for its November and December slate.

Missouri elected to drop the final of a three-game series. Matchups Ritchie McKay thought were going to be played against two teams fell through. It continued a trend of how challenging it has been for the Flames to fill out nonconference schedules.

“This is the longest I think I’ve gone in my entire career where we didn’t know what the schedule was going to be prior to school starting,” McKay said Tuesday.

Liberty completed its 13-game nonconference schedule Tuesday morning. It features eight home games, two true road games, and appearances in the Cancun Challenge and the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

“It was incredibly difficult,” McKay said. “Derek Johnston, who is one of our associate head coaches, he and I labored hard. I don’t know how many different schools that we called, but I can tell you we pursued every single scheduling website that had an opening. I think, again, there’s a narrative out there for the high-major programs to schedule Quad 1s and Quad 4s. That seems to be the formula to manipulate your NET, and we don’t fall in either of those categories, and it’s difficult from a mid-major league from any institution to be a Quad 1.”

Liberty is slated to play either two or three teams from power conferences. The Flames play at Alabama on Nov. 11, then will play Northwestern on Nov. 22 in the Cancun Challenge. They will face either Auburn or Bradley the following day.

The matchup against the Tide replaces the game at Missouri. The Tigers requested out of the final of the three-game series.

“[Alabama coach] Nate Oates and I agreed to take a swing at it,” McKay said. “I was appreciative of Nate, because he was one of the ones willing to agree to play.”

Liberty’s home schedule begins with the Nov. 7 season opener against Regent. North Carolina Central (Nov. 14), Southern Miss (Nov. 18), Delaware State (Nov. 26), Maryland-Eastern Shore (Dec. 2), Clarks Summit (Dec. 6), Grambling State (Dec. 19) and Mid-Atlantic Christian (Dec. 21) will make trips to Liberty Arena.

“Being able to play at home is important. I think your fans want to see you play,” McKay said. “When you have the privilege like we do as a coaching staff to have the quality or the caliber of young man that resides in our program, you want our fans and our community to have a chance to get to know them.”

Liberty’s final true road game comes against Oral Roberts on Dec. 12. It features two of the nation’s leading scorers from the 2021-22 season.

Liberty guard Darius McGhee was the nation’s second leading scorer at 24.6 points per game. He will be matched up against Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, who averaged 23.5 points last season. Abmas was the go-to scorer for Oral Roberts in its run to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“Coach [Paul] Mills said he thought they’d get 6,000 or 7,000 for that one. Again, there was already some buzz, social media-wise, about two of the top three scorers in the country going head to head,” McKay said. “I think there will be a little bit of shine on that. Having a chance to go there, they’re experienced, and two years ago they made it to the Sweet 16 and I think Abmas had a right-wing 3 that could have propelled them to the Elite 8, and he even would have been more of a household name.

“I don’t think they had the same success last year, but they play in the same league as South Dakota State, who’s got a tremendous program. I think we’ll be really challenged there. I’m excited about the growth opportunity that will be afforded to us.”

The Flames will face Bryant in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17.

Bryant, led by the nation’s leading scorer Peter Kiss, won the Northeast Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

“We have some other sneaky good games,” McKay said. “I think the Bryant game will be really good.”

McKay added he and his staff used scheduling websites, such as Win AD, in an attempt to fill out the schedule. Those websites show a team’s roster, returning production and dates needed to complete the schedule.

The Flames coach said he believes McGhee’s return, in addition to his team’s success over the past four seasons, made other teams look the other way when it came to adding Liberty to the schedule.

“We’re not alone. There are many mid-majors that have experienced some success that have trouble filling their nonconference schedule,” McKay said. “Again, it’s par for the course and I get it. I try to worry about some of the things I have control over. It takes two to tango in terms of scheduling.”