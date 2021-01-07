Liberty focusing on itself entering ASUN series home opener against Kennesaw State

Ritchie McKay spent his time in self-isolation the only way he knew how — watching basketball. Lots of basketball. The Liberty men’s basketball coach estimated he watched more than 50 games to help pass the time, and he focused some of his attention on how teams fared playing back-to-back games against the same conference opponent.
McKay finished watching his Flames topple Lipscomb to split the ASUN Conference opening weekend series Saturday when he tuned into Boise State’s road matchup against San Jose State. The Broncos had beaten the Spartans by 52 points on New Year’s Eve and were heavy favorites to complete the sweep.
However, San Jose State used a second-half rally to remain close and was a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer away from recording the improbable triumph.
“How do you explain that?” McKay asked Wednesday after being cleared to return from quarantine. “There’s a mental part of this that you’ve got to have some maturity and some toughness in order to get a sweep.”
McKay’s time in quarantine was arguably a blessing in disguise. Not only did he see how difficult it was for his team to beat the same opponent twice in a two-day span, he watched the same thing unfold across the nation with teams splitting series and one-sided first games turning into competitive second games.
Liberty (9-4, 1-1 ASUN) plays its first home conference games at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday when the Flames host Kennesaw State (3-7, 0-2) at Liberty Arena.
Many mid-major conferences, like the ASUN, are reducing travel by having teams play twice in either a two- or three-day window to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Flames played on back-to-back nights three times during nonconference play, and all three instances featured different opponents.
Liberty opened the season playing four times in five days with two games in the Space Coast Challenge against Purdue and Mississippi State and then two more games in the Hall of Fame Classic versus South Carolina and TCU.
The Flames split those neutral site matchups, and then won on back-to-back nights at home in the middle of December against South Carolina State and Carver College.
McKay, during his quarantine, reached out to coaches to see how they were addressing the back-to-back games against the same opponent.
“I talked to a couple of other coaches, some in the Missouri Valley and Mountain West that are doing it, and was trying to pick up some ideas. I think overall what we do every day is kind of our M.O. and the way we approach things,” McKay said. “We’re not a program that has a glitz and glamour to it. We just try to roll up our sleeves and earn what we’re hoping for.
“I think our younger players, it’s at the point in time of the season that you can’t really hang it on being a freshman. You’ve got 13 games under your belt, you know our system now, it’s just a matter of staying mentally connected and focused throughout the course of a 40-minute game.”
Liberty outplayed Lipscomb for 64 of the 80 minutes in the two games in Nashville, Tennessee, but the initial 16 minutes in the opener allowed the Bisons to build a 24-point lead and then hold on for the victory.
That opening stretch has served as a teaching moment in preparation for Kennesaw State, which has not posted a victory against a Division I team this season.
However, the Owls have come close to getting into the win column on several occasions.
Kennesaw State has lost five consecutive games entering Friday's matchup in Lynchburg, but the last four defeats have been by an average margin of 5.75 points. The Owls opened the four-game stretch losing by two to Samford, falling to Mercer by 10 after staying within striking distance for most of the game, and then dropping a pair of ASUN games to Jacksonville by five and six points.
“This is a talented team. They’re athletic. I think you can chalk up their record to inexperience,” McKay said. “They’re going to win some games in our league. Let’s hope it’s not this weekend.”
KSU junior Spencer Rogers has developed into one of the more dynamic guards in the ASUN with averages of 16.3 points and 4.2 rebounds to go with 42.6% shooting from 3-point range. Fellow junior Alex Peterson (7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds) is giving the Owls a post presence they didn’t have last season, and freshman Brandon Stroud, who McKay and Liberty recruited, is averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while making seven starts.
“We kind of focus on ourselves. We’ll scout the opponent, obviously, and try to make adjustments or bring attention to things that are absolutely necessary in terms of our keys to victory,” McKay said. “We just are who we are. We don’t change for the opponent. We try and find the best versions of ourselves that we can."