Liberty focusing on itself entering ASUN series home opener against Kennesaw State

Many mid-major conferences, like the ASUN, are reducing travel by having teams play twice in either a two- or three-day window to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Flames played on back-to-back nights three times during nonconference play, and all three instances featured different opponents.

Liberty opened the season playing four times in five days with two games in the Space Coast Challenge against Purdue and Mississippi State and then two more games in the Hall of Fame Classic versus South Carolina and TCU.

The Flames split those neutral site matchups, and then won on back-to-back nights at home in the middle of December against South Carolina State and Carver College.

McKay, during his quarantine, reached out to coaches to see how they were addressing the back-to-back games against the same opponent.

“I talked to a couple of other coaches, some in the Missouri Valley and Mountain West that are doing it, and was trying to pick up some ideas. I think overall what we do every day is kind of our M.O. and the way we approach things,” McKay said. “We’re not a program that has a glitz and glamour to it. We just try to roll up our sleeves and earn what we’re hoping for.