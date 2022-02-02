Liberty football announces five additions to signing class

Hugh Freeze has been very strategic with his signing classes the past two years. The Liberty football coach loads up in the early December signing period in order to maximize the number of mid-year enrollees, and then picks and chooses if the Flames need help during the traditional signing date on the first Wednesday in February.

Liberty was quiet in 2021 with no signings to announce. Freeze had more to talk about Wednesday thanks to the Flames being active in January.

The Flames’ signing class officially added five players from the transfer portal Wednesday, bringing the class to 22 signees.

Liberty beefed up its offensive line with Colorado State center Cam Reddy and Kentucky offensive tackle Naasir Watkins. Auburn defensive tackle Dre Butler, BYU tight end Brentley Hanshaw and Southern Utah cornerback Kobe Singleton round out the group.

“Those five additions, combined with the other guys that we already announced in the December period, I think have given us the nucleus of a really solid class,” Freeze said Wednesday in a virtual interview. “Most of them are here working out. We’re fairly pleased with what we’ve seen. Recruiting is really never over in this day and age. We still have scholarships remaining, should we choose to use them. We’ll see how the spring semester develops. We’re excited about those five for sure.”

The five newest additions committed early enough to enroll and begin classes in January. That gives the Flames 15 players from the 22 in the signing class who will participate in spring practices.

Twelve of the 15 early enrollees arrived through the transfer portal or from the junior college ranks.

“My interest is really high when I know they can be here for a semester with [strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski], academics, and then spring ball obviously,” Freeze said.

Reddy has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete with John Kourtis for the starting center position. Thomas Sargeant started every game at the position for five straight seasons.

Watkins has battled knee injuries over the past two seasons at Kentucky. He can play both left and right tackle, and the Flames will need a new left tackle following Tristan Schultz’ graduation.

Singleton and Hanshaw each have three seasons of eligibility remaining, while Butler has two years left.

“Those guys with one or two years left, I’m hopeful that we were right in the fact that they’re coming to help us immediately,” Freeze said.

Yarbrough returns

Wide receiver CJ Yarbrough has returned to the program following a one-year hiatus, Freeze confirmed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Yarbrough spent the past season away from football and in the ROTC program at Liberty. Freeze revealed Yarbrough battled two shoulder injuries that “really took some life out of him.”

“I’m incredibly excited to have him back. He is an incredible leader right now on our team,” Freeze said. “Everybody is following his leadership, particularly in his workout groups and his position group. I think he has matured. He was always a great kid, but I think he has matured to where he really knows what he wants.”

Yarbrough, even by sitting out one season, has three years of eligibility remaining.

He played in four games in 2019 to serve as his redshirt season and then played in the 2020 campaign that didn’t count toward his eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yarbrough has caught 23 passes for 392 yards and one touchdown in 11 career games.

“We’re thrilled to have him back,” Freeze said. “He’s going to improve us and gives us a big threat outside. I think he’s going to be one of our leaders.”

Spring update

Freeze announced spring practices will begin Friday, March 4 and conclude with the spring game on Saturday, April 9 inside Williams Stadium.

The 15 practices will be broken up by spring break this season. The first five practices will take place before spring break, scheduled for March 14 through 18, and the final 10 will take place over a three-week period culminating in the spring game.

Staff change

Vontrell King-Williams, who served as a graduate assistant at Liberty for two seasons, was recently hired as Eastern Michigan’s defensive tackles coach. Freeze didn’t waste any time finding his replacement.

Nigel Madison announced on social media this past Sunday that he is now a graduate assistant at Liberty. He will work on the defensive side.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.