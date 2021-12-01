Liberty football bowl projections: Where national publications are projecting the Flames

The selections for all 41 bowls will be finalized four days from now during college football’s version of Selection Sunday. There have been some bowl slots already filled and more are expected to be announced in the coming days.
Liberty, bowl eligible at 7-5, is expected to be one of the 82 teams heading to a bowl game. There are 83 bowl eligible teams, which means one team will not participate in a bowl game.
National publications have compiled bowl projections throughout the season, and Liberty has been slotted in various bowls depending on the week.
The Flames, despite ending the regular season on three consecutive losses, remain projected to head to a bowl game.
“First, to our seniors, they've left this place better than they've found it. They were great caretakers. I hate, more than I can put into words, that they are ending the regular season with two losses at home. We've got to evaluate everything that's going on in our program. It's my job to get that fixed,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said after last weekend’s game against Army. “I love the way our kids fought in the second half. I think we've got to hold ourselves to a higher standard so that we quit having some of these lapses and that starts with me holding everyone accountable. I'm so glad that we don't end it like this, that we have a bowl game to go to. Can't wait to hear where we're going, don't care, just want to play again, as soon as we can.”
With the regular season completed and conference championship games around the corner, the focus has narrowed in to where the Flames could go, and the overwhelming favorite is the Boca Raton Bowl.
Five publications (USA Today, The Athletic, 247Sports, Sporting News and Action Network) project Liberty will play in that bowl game slated for 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
USA Today and 247Sports project Marshall as Liberty’s opponent, while Western Kentucky (Action Network), Eastern Michigan (Sporting News) and Miami of Ohio (The Athletic) are the other options.
Three publications have Liberty playing in the Cure Bowl for the third straight season. Sports Illustrated (Western Michigan) and Athlon Sports (Appalachian State) have the Flames playing a Group of Five opponent, while ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura predicts the Flames will face Florida in the Dec. 17 bowl game slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The Camellia Bowl, slated for 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, is another destination by two projections from CBS Sports (Miami of Ohio) and Pro Football Network (Eastern Michigan).
College Football News has Liberty facing Western Michigan in the Lending Tree Bowl (Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m., Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama), while College Sports Madness has the Flames in a rematch with Old Dominion in the Frisco Bowl (Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas).
The Bleacher Reporter is an outlier in the projections. It has Liberty facing Northern Illinois in the Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 27, 11 a.m., Ford Field in Detroit).
Yahoo! Sports is the only publication leaving Liberty out of a bowl game.
Bonagura’s colleague at ESPN, Mark Schlabach, projected Liberty would play Wyoming in the Hawai’i Bowl, but that will not happen. Memphis, out of the AAC, accepted an invitation to the Hawai’i Bowl on Monday and will face a team from the Mountain West.