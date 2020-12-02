Liberty football 'having some COVID-19 concerns;' Willis reportedly tests positive

“Obviously I hope that he’s all right. It’s a scary disease and you never really know for sure how it’s going to affect some people, so I’ll be praying for him and his family,” Coastal linebacker Silas Kelly said. “I know, in terms of football, we were all looking forward to playing against him. He’s a dynamic guy, especially when you get an athlete like that at the quarterback position, it presents some problems for defenses. We were looking forward to going out there and kind of proving ourselves against that type of player and that type of offense. We’re disappointed about it. I know probably a lot of people are disappointed about it, but at the end of the day, I just hope he’s all right and he’ll be able to make it back for the rest of the year.”