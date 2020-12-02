Liberty football 'having some COVID-19 concerns;' Willis reportedly tests positive

Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell spent a good chunk of his 24-minute press conference Wednesday speaking highly of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and the challenges the dual-threat athlete would present to his defense. College GameDay’s trip to Conway, South Carolina, and the matchup of two top 25 teams were also high on Chadwell’s list of things he was looking forward to Saturday, but he was worried about slowing down the electric Willis.
North Carolina State was the only team that contained Willis through the Flames’ first 10 games.
The coronavirus pandemic may have sacked Willis before Coastal got the chance to slow him down Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Willis, according to reports, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and his status for Saturday’s game is in doubt. Liberty has not confirmed those reports and has not disclosed the names of players and coaches who have tested positive this season.
A Sea of Red first reported the news of Willis’ positive test, citing unnamed sources.
“After all these questions about him, huh? Well, one, let’s hope that he’s OK, obviously,” Chadwell said. “Hopefully it’s not something that’s going to be serious long-term for him.
“That’s disappointing, obviously, for him because I know he was probably looking forward to a big game and he’s a great player,” Chadwell added. “It’s probably disappointing for our team, I know that, because I know they wanted to play against him. At the end of the day, they’ve got good players there, too, so we’re going to have to still get ready and play a really great team. Let’s hope that he gets better sooner rather than later.”
A Liberty athletic department official confirmed to The News & Advance that the football program is having some COVID-19 concerns within the football program and has been in communication with Coastal Carolina about the concerns.
Liberty still intends to play the game this weekend. The football program held a normal practice Wednesday morning and has been following its COVID-19 testing protocols this week.
“We’re never out of the woods on COVID. It’s a weekly on pins and needles, waiting on the tests to come back and see what the results will be,” coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “Truthfully, we have been affected by it; we just don’t talk about it publicly. We haven’t had the cases of it to where it really altered us terribly, so we have been blessed in that regard. It’s that time of year where the flu season’s around and all of that, so we’ll be sitting on pins and needles all week this week waiting on these tests to come back.”
Liberty linebacker Carl Poole is the only player to publicly reveal he tested positive for COVID-19, stating it was the reason he did not play in the Flames’ Nov. 7 victory at Virginia Tech.
Liberty, as an FBS independent, has not disclosed its minimum requirements or number of available players needed to play in a given game. Freeze earlier this season hinted the Flames may follow the guidelines set forth by conferences such as the SEC, where he formerly coached at Mississippi.
SEC teams need to have at least 53 scholarship players available, including a quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen to play. That conference’s minimum threshold is similar to the Big 12, but the Big 12’s 53-player minimum includes walk-ons, whereas the SEC states those available players must be on scholarship.
FBS teams are capped at 85 scholarship players.
Willis potentially being unable to play could spoil Liberty’s first Top 25 matchup at the FBS ranks. Liberty (9-1) is ranked 25th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Coastal (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) is 14th.
The quarterback is a candidate for the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. He has thrown for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 807 yards and 10 scores.
“Obviously I hope that he’s all right. It’s a scary disease and you never really know for sure how it’s going to affect some people, so I’ll be praying for him and his family,” Coastal linebacker Silas Kelly said. “I know, in terms of football, we were all looking forward to playing against him. He’s a dynamic guy, especially when you get an athlete like that at the quarterback position, it presents some problems for defenses. We were looking forward to going out there and kind of proving ourselves against that type of player and that type of offense. We’re disappointed about it. I know probably a lot of people are disappointed about it, but at the end of the day, I just hope he’s all right and he’ll be able to make it back for the rest of the year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!