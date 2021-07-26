Liberty football inks five-year extension with ESPN for exclusive media rights

The secondary bowl agreement allows ESPN to place the Flames in one of six of its bowl games if a conference contractually tied to a specific bowl can’t fill its slot.

“We’re very fortunate to have a strong relationship with ESPN,” McCaw said. “ … This was an opportunity to again expand our reach.”

The Flames’ deal with ESPN comes amid a changing landscape in college athletics. Texas and Oklahoma announced Monday morning the two programs will not renew their grant of media rights with the Big 12 Conference at the conclusion of the 2025 season, potentially opening up a move to the powerhouse Southeastern Conference.

“We are closely monitoring the changing landscape in college athletics to best position our athletics program for the future,” McCaw said.

McCaw said Liberty and ESPN entered negotiations on the contract extension in February. The initial deal Liberty signed with ESPN in 2018 was for four years, and the 2021 season was going to be the final year of that deal.

The contract extension also gives ESPN the right to choose a non-traditional day for a second linear network telecast. McCaw said that non-traditional day likely would be a Thursday or Friday night game.