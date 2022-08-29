Liberty football notebook: Aldridge facing off against former mentor Hall

Will Hall spent three seasons at West Alabama — two as an offensive coordinator and the third as the head coach — creating game plans to keep Harding defensive end Josh Aldridge out of the backfield. Aldridge had five combined tackles in those first two matchups, then had a breakout performance in 2011 with six tackles, two sacks and a blocked kick as Harding won all three games.

Aldridge’s hard-nosed style of play caught Hall’s attention. He kept tabs on Aldridge after he entered the coaching ranks following his graduation from Harding in the spring of 2013. Aldridge spent one season as the defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist, and that is when Hall, now at West Georgia, came calling.

Aldridge spent three seasons (2014 through 2016) as defensive line coach on Hall’s staff at West Georgia. Six seasons later, the two will be reunited when Aldridge and Liberty travel to play Southern Miss, which is led by Hall, at 7 p.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

This will serve as Aldridge’s first game as Liberty’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“First off, I think a lot of Josh as a person. I think he’s a real man in this profession, and in a profession where there’s less and less real men left than they’re used to be. Josh is one of the good guys,” Hall said Monday during the Sun Belt Conference coaches teleconference. “ … He was a phenomenal recruiter, a great person, … and [I] just really take a lot of pride in seeing his growth and maturation as a coach. I know he’s already done a lot of great things with coach [Hugh] Freeze there and know he’ll continue to do that.”

Hall is in his second season at Southern Miss. After his three-year stint at West Georgia, Hall was an assistant at Louisiana, Memphis and Tulane before getting his first opportunity as a head coach at the Bowl Subdivision level.

Hall’s staff features plenty of familiar faces to Aldridge. Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sam Gregg spent the past three seasons at Liberty, and he was a longtime assistant under Hall at both West Alabama and West Georgia.

Then there’s defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong, tight ends coach Cayden Cochran, wide receiver coach Desmond Lindsey, cornerbacks coach Chad Williams and director of football operations Tad Blaylock.

“There’s seven guys on that staff that I’ve been in the foxhole with,” Aldridge said, “and had a tremendous impact on me as a coach and kind of really impacted me in understanding what it takes to be a recruiter.”

Freeze returns to alma mater

Freeze, an Oxford, Mississippi native, returned to his home state last season when Liberty played at Ole Miss. He will again be back in the Magnolia State this weekend, and this trip will be to his alma mater.

Freeze graduated from Southern Miss in 1992 with a bachelor’s in mathematics and a minor in coaching and sports administration.

How does he feel about returning to Hattiesburg for the first time as a visiting coach?

“We’re going to try to win a football game,” Freeze answered. “That will consume me a lot more than any feelings that I may or may not have.”

Freeze and his wife, Jill, met as students at Southern Miss. Both of their families will be at Saturday’s game that will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Another Mississippi connection

Freeze’s first coaching opportunity in the college ranks came in 2005 as an assistant at Ole Miss. One of the coaches he came to know while recruiting was Bobby Hall, an Ole Miss graduate and a successful coach at the high school and community college ranks in Mississippi.

Freeze and Hall developed a relationship that went beyond football. Hall, the father of Southern Miss coach Will Hall, compiled a 310-106 overall career record spanning his high school, college and professional coaching stops.

“He was just always a great encourager to me, supporter, loyal, understood coaching,” Freeze said, “so he’s been a good friend and raised a good son in Will, also.”

Starting kicker named

Four kickers spent training camp battling for the starting job. Brayden Beck seemed like he had the inside track toward winning that job after handling field goals and extra points in the second half of 2021, but an injury allowed a former walk-on to win the job.

Nick Brown, a redshirt freshman who did not appear in a game last season, was named the starting kicker for Saturday’s game at Southern Miss.

“Nick’s going to get the call first. He’s kicked very well,” Freeze said. “He kicked really good in [Friday’s] mock game. It’s not that Brayden hadn’t; Bradyen is dealing with an injury and just can’t seem to quite get totally well. We want him to take the time to get totally well, so we’re going to go with Nick on the field goals and extra points to start with.”

Jason Stricker will handle kickoffs.

Freeze added Aidan Alves and Max Morgan could both be used at punter, depending “on what kind of punt we’re going to use.”

Running back health

The running back corps took a hit at the end of training camp and in the first week of prep for Southern Miss. Malik Caper missed time with an ankle sprain, and T.J. Green and Shedro Louis both were out as of last week.

Freeze said starter Dae Dae Hunter and Louis are both healthy, and added Caper seems to be back to good.

That leaves Green as the running back who likely won’t play while recovering from an undisclosed injury.

“T.J., I guess, would be the question mark for this week,” Freeze said.