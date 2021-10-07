Liberty football notebook: Beck 'locked in' handling field goals; Jennings' jersey to be retired

Brayden Beck got his first taste of a college football game this past weekend. The freshman walk-on at Liberty was tasked with kicking field goals after Alex Barbir made only one of his four attempts through the first four weeks.
Beck made sure he didn’t squander his opportunity.
Beck made his lone field goal of 21 yards and converted on 3 of 4 extra points in the Flames’ 36-12 win at UAB.
“I knew I was coming in here to compete for the job,” Beck said Wednesday. “I wanted to push the other kickers to be the best they can. If something happens I need to step up, be next up and I’ve been practicing like I’ll be able to play. ... Just practicing, just making sure everything’s right in case I need to go.”
Beck will continue handling field goals and extra points while Barbir trots out for kickoffs.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze was pleased with Beck’s outing, but noted several areas that needed to be cleaned up.
Beck did not attempt an extra point after one touchdown because holder Max Morgan was unable to handle an “iffy” snap that resulted in Morgan attempting a pass into the end zone for a two-point conversion.
Beck’s extra-point try on Liberty’s final touchdown was blocked because it did not have the proper trajectory to clear the line of scrimmage.
“Got to stay locked in for the full course of the game,” Beck said of what he learned from the game, “and even if something goes wrong, you’ve just got to fix it and don’t let it affect the next kick.”
Beck and Morgan are roommates and both are now starting on special teams. Punter Aidan Alves suffered a crack in his clavicle against Old Dominion, and Morgan handled punting duties against Syracuse and UAB.
“Max, he’s my roommate, he’s my holder, and we talked about this since we’ve gotten here,” Beck said. “It’s pretty cool what we’ve gotten to do so far.”
Beck said his range is 55 yards in games and he made an attempt from 53 yards in warmups at UAB.
Jennings’ number to be retired Saturday
Rashad Jennings’ No. 23 has prominently been displayed with the other retired Liberty football numbers on the west sideline tower since the 2020 season.
The Forest native, one of the program’s greatest running backs, was supposed to have his jersey retired last season, but the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold.
Jennings, instead, will be honored Saturday.
The university announced Thursday it is retiring Jennings’ No. 23 during the Flames’ Homecoming game against Middle Tennessee that is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
He is the fifth person to have a jersey retired by the football program, joining university founder Jerry Falwell, former coach Sam Rutigliano, tight end Eric Green and wide receiver Kelvin Edwards.
Jennings was previously inducted into the university’s athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. He rushed for 3,633 yards and set program records for rushing touchdowns (42), 100-yard games (22) and points scored (278) in three seasons.
He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2008 and earned two Big South Conference offensive player of the year honors.
Haskins enters transfer portal
Cornerback Marcus Haskins, who has played in four of the first five games this season, entered the transfer portal Thursday as a graduate transfer.
Haskins started nine of 11 games in 2020 and was ninth on the team with 30 tackles. He had an interception and four pass breakups.
The cornerback dropped on the depth chart behind Chris Megginson (Heritage High) and Duron Lowe, and was playing on the second string with Daijahn Anthony and Amarian Williams.
Haskins recorded one solo tackle this season.
Injury updates
Freeze said Thursday that slot receiver DJ Stubbs has practiced this week and is “definitely ready to play” Saturday against MTSU. “Is he 100%? I don’t know, but he’s definitely good enough to play,” Freeze added. … Wide receiver Khaleb Coleman has battled injuries since the 2019 season and was finally a full participant in practice this week. “He’s coming on,” Freeze said. “Don’t know if he’s quite ready this week.” … The same can’t be said for another receiver, Jaivian Lofton, who has not played since suffering a right knee injury catching a touchdown against Campbell. He will not play against MTSU. … Freeze said he’s optimistic defensive tackle Henry Chibueze will return this weekend, while he is not “quite as optimistic” about linebacker Rashaad Harding and linemen Kendy Chrarles and Khristian Zachary.