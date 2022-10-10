Liberty football notebook: Brewer eyes return to field, Daniels to be redshirted, and more

Charlie Brewer began pestering Hugh Freeze about getting back onto the field last week, even when the pins were still inside his surgically repaired right hand. The pestering has grown louder since the pins were removed, and the quarterback is no longer wearing a cast on his right hand.

Brewer, a transfer from Utah who opened the season as Liberty’s starting quarterback, threw the football Sunday and did so again Monday, according to Freeze, and is hoping to see the field either this weekend against Gardner-Webb or next weekend against BYU.

“Charlie’s champing at the bit to play,” Freeze said Monday. “I believe his doctor’s appointment is Wednesday. I talked with the doctors all weekend and as soon as he can fully grip a football and we feel like he can be trusted to take care of the ball, they’re going to release him to play.”

Brewer suffered a fracture in his right (throwing) hand below the thumb during the second offensive series of the Sept. 3 opener at Southern Miss. The injury occurred on a second-down throw when Brewer’s hand hit the top of Southern Miss linebacker T.Q. Newsome’s helmet. Brewer left the game following the next play and was taken to a nearby hospital for X-rays.

Liberty (5-1) has played its other three scholarship quarterbacks since Brewer’s injury, with Kaidon Salter, Johnathan Bennett and Nate Hampton all contributing to victories.

Salter, a redshirt freshman transfer from Tennessee, suffered a groin injury on Sept. 17 at Wake Forest, and he has missed two of the past three games.

Bennett and Hampton each played this past weekend in a 42-24 win at UMass, and both are expected to be the primary options in Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. home game against Gardner-Webb.

Brewer, if he is able to regain strength in his hand and grip the ball with confidence, could get some playing time as a potential tune-up for the Oct. 22 showdown with BYU at Williams Stadium.

“You can best rest assured as soon as he’s given the green light, he’s going to want to challenge and push the envelope to play,” Freeze said of Brewer. “Whether that’s this Saturday or next Saturday, I don’t really know, but I anticipate it being one of those two just from talking to him and the docs. I believe that.”

Daniels among several being redshirted

CJ Daniels was a surprise absentee from the lineup this past weekend at UMass. The wide receiver, who tore the ACL in his left knee during the spring, played against Akron and Old Dominion, and he was expected to contribute in the season’s second half.

Freeze announced Monday that Daniels is one of at least five players expected to be redshirted. It will ensure Daniels, a third-year sophomore, has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I think he’s a phenomenal player, a great teammate and will be on our culture council,” Freeze said. “I want him around here some more years and let’s get him healthy enough where he can take that brace off and go full speed by next year. That’s the plan.”

Freeze said cornerback Deon Biggins and free safety Jaylon Jimmerson, who both have already played four games, are redshirting to preserve a year of eligibility. Biggins, like Daniels, has three seasons of eligibility left, and Jimmerson has two remaining.

Offensive linemen Chase Mitchell and Harrison Hayes are both being considered for redshirts. Mitchell has played in two games, while Hayes has played in one.

Daniels, Mitchell and Hayes can play in up to four games and still preserve their year of eligibility.

“Just trying to build for the future and we believe that’s the best for the young man and for our team,” Freeze said.

Kickoff time set for BYU game

Liberty’s Oct. 22 home game against BYU will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast either on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The network designated an American Athletic Conference matchup between Memphis and Tulane as the other ESPN2 or ESPNU game for that day.

Liberty and BYU are entering their final seasons as FBS independents. The programs first played each other in 2019 in Provo, Utah, with the Cougars claiming a 31-24 victory.

The finale of the home-and-home series will mark BYU’s first trip to Lynchburg.

Two prospects decommit from Flames

Liberty entered this past weekend with 16 verbal commitments for the recruiting class of 2023. The number has dropped to 14 in the past two days.

Defensive lineman Ezra Odinjor and wide receiver Jeremiah Shack announced their decommitments on Monday and Sunday, respectively.

Odinjor, a senior at Allatoona High School in Georgia, verbally committed to Liberty in August. Shack was the second verbal commitment in the class when the senior at Mandarin High in Florida announced his intention in June.