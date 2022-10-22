Liberty football notebook: Brewer makes home debut in first quarter, and more

Charlie Brewer entered on Liberty’s third offensive play Saturday against BYU. The quarterback, who hadn’t played in seven weeks since fracturing his right hand, had been begging Flames coach Hugh Freeze to get on the field before his cast was removed.

It was a welcome sight for the fans at Williams Stadium to finally see the signal caller who opened the season as the starter, but his home debut lasted all of three plays.

Brewer did not play after the first series because he's still working to return from the injury. He suffered a fracture at the base of the thumb in his right hand on the second offensive series Sept. 3 at Southern Miss, and he will enter the open week with a chance to rest his hand before the Flames travel to play Arkansas on Nov. 5.

“He just didn’t feel good. As soon as warmups were over, he told me, ‘Man, my hand’s throbbing,’” Freeze said. “I kind of knew that it probably wasn’t going to happen.”

Brewer’s plays featured handing the ball off to Dae Dae Hunter and then picking up 2 yards on the second play.

Starter Johnathan Bennett led the Flames down the field and inside the 5-yard line. Brewer returned to the game on third-and-goal from the 3, but was taken down for a 2-yard loss.

The drive resulted in Nick Brown’s 22-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Brewer never returned to the game. He joined a list of 13 other players who were ruled out before the contest. That list included quarterback Kaidon Salter, wide receivers Caleb Snead (Heritage High), CJ Yarbrough and Jaivian Lofton, and linemen Jacob Bodden on offense and TreShaun Clark on defense.

“I hate it for all our kids that were injured that didn’t get to experience tonight,” Freeze said. “At the same time, proud of all the ones who stepped up to get it done.”

LU, BYU team up for book drive

Liberty, BYU and Southern Virginia University teamed up to collect new and lightly used children’s books for children and schools in central and southwest Virginia before Saturday’s game at Williams Stadium.

Amanda Cox, a member of the North Carolina Center BYU Alumni chapter, helped organize the project, which included the Liberty University School of Education, BYU Education Society and BYU Alumni Association.

Drop-off bins were located outside the campus bookstore and the School of Education building, as well as at the BYU alumni tailgate held at the Liberty Mountain Conference Center

The United Way of Central Virginia will distribute the books to children in need.

Liberty honored by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Liberty was presented with the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Eddie Webb Achievement Award during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against BYU.

It was the second straight season the Flames received the award as the athletic program with the highest overall winning percentage in the University Division (Division I).

Liberty teams won 65.4% of their athletic contests in the 2021-22 athletic season. The Flames’ women’s teams boasted the best winning percentage by recording victories in 69.4% of their contests.

The organization uses data compiled by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) in presenting the Hall of Fame Achievement Awards since 1996. In 2019, the award was renamed in Webb’s honor, in recognition of his 24 years of service as president of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Midseason honors

Liberty nose guard Dennis Osagiede and strong safety Robert Rahimi quietly have put up gaudy numbers through the first half of the season. A couple of outlets took notice in their midseason All-America teams.

Osagiede, in his first season with the program after transferring from Stephen F. Austin, was an honorable mention midseason All-American by Pro Football Focus and a third-team selection by College Football Network.

Rahimi joined Osagiede on the CFN third team.

Osagiede has made an immediate impact in what will be his lone season with the Flames. He entered the weekend leading the team with six sacks, good for 11th in the nation in sacks per game.

Rahimi entered the matchup with BYU tied for fourth in the nation with four interceptions, and he recorded a takeaway in four consecutive games against UAB (fumble recovery), Wake Forest (interception), Akron (interception) and Old Dominion (interception).

Shanks selected to Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game

Kameran Shanks, a senior at Prattville High School in Alabama and a verbal commit to Liberty, was selected to play in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game.

Shanks, entering Friday night’s action, led Prattville with 563 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 28 receptions. He’s returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and had a punt return for a score.

The wide receiver is one of 14 verbal commits in the Flames’ 2023 recruiting class.