Liberty football notebook: Brewer taken to hospital, Bennett takes over at QB

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Charlie Brewer’s first start in a Liberty uniform lasted 10 plays over two drives against Southern Miss.

The sixth-year senior quarterback was taken to a hospital near M.M. Roberts Stadium in the first quarter and returned to the locker room in the second quarter with his right arm in a sling.

Brewer appeared to favor his right (throwing) hand after scrambling for an 11-yard gain on third-and-12 with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter.

“I heard it’s a fracture,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said in his halftime radio interview, adding he still needed to talk to the team doctors about the extent of the injury. "... I don’t expect him back tonight.”

Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor who appeared in three games in 2021 at Utah, completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 18 yards and had 13 rushing yards on three carries at the time of his injury.

Johnathan Bennett, Brewer’s backup, accounted for the lone touchdown in the first half as the Flames took a 10-3 lead into halftime.

Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, was pressed into duty because of an injury to the starting quarterback for the second time in as many seasons.

He filled in for Malik Willis in a 2021 game at North Texas and threw a first-half touchdown pass. Willis returned in the second half and engineered a comeback win over the Mean Green.

Bennett threw for 25 yards on 5-of-8 passing in the first half, but showed why Freeze made it a priority to sign the signal caller in the 2019 returning class.

Bennett used his legs to extend drives. He had 35 yards on six carries in the opening half, and his 18-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left in the first half broke a tie and gave the Flames a 10-3 lead.

Snead gets in on the action early

An early bright spot for Brewer came on the Flames’ first offensive play.

He rolled out to the left and found Caleb Snead for an 11-yard gain and a first down.

Snead, a transfer from Campbell and former standout at Heritage High, actually was Brewer’s roommate during the spring semester after both players transferred in from other schools.

Brewer looked Snead’s way twice in the first two drives. The second target was an incomplete pass one play before Brewer’s injury.

“I think the biggest thing of being a roommate with a quarterback, you build a different type of relationship,” Snead said earlier in the week. “It’s different than just coming into the facility and seeing the guy, instead of like coming home every day, just hanging out, talking. I think that helped a lot. Then, when we would be in the crib, we’d just be talking football, going through all the plays, telling each other how we want to hear. I think it’s really good.”

Scruggs named a captain for opener

Free safety JaVon Scruggs has served as one of Liberty’s captains since the 2020 season. The Appomattox native has been described as the “alpha wolf” and “general” of the defense, and he has unquestionably been a vocal leader for the team over the past two seasons.

Scruggs was one of four captains for the 2022 season opener at Southern Miss. He was joined by Quinton Reese, Adian Alves and Brendan Schlittler.

Freeze said late in training camp that he will rotate captains for each game out of the culture council that was established during the offseason.

Those players can come to the coaching staff and be a voice for the entire team.

“Players always think of stuff that they’re kind of afraid to say to the coach or they want things that can help them, but they don’t know how they’re going to react. With the council, we have an open voice to say this needs to change or what about this, do you think this could help?” Schlittler said. “There’s been some changes that have been made and I think it’s been a great thing that’s happened for us and will continue to help produce just great results down the road.”

Monday ruled out

Tight end Brayden Monday was one of four players ruled out for the Flames’ season opener.

The fourth-year sophomore was previously not listed on the injury report. The converted defensive end was expected to play a prominent role in the tight end rotation with Jerome Jackson and Michael Bollinger as the bigger bodies in the group.

Monday joined running back T.J. Green (undisclosed), linebacker Kaci Seegars (Achilles) and wide receiver CJ Daniels (ACL) as players on the travel roster not participating against the Golden Eagles.

Flames add commitment to recruiting class

Liberty continued bolstering its defensive line for future seasons by landing a verbal commitment from Donovan Dozier, a senior defensive end at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dozier listed Liberty as one of his top three offers on Aug. 15, listing the Flames with James Madison and Delaware.

He has 14 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and an interception through two games this season.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dozier is the 16th verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He is the fifth defensive lineman in the class, joining Eliyt Nairne, Jaquize Buycks, Mamadou Cissokho and Ezra Odinjor.