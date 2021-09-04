Liberty football notebook: Brumm's special teams play ignites Liberty in second half

Liberty special teams coordinator Tanner Burns spent part of the week working with his unit on potential surprises Campbell may present Saturday night in both teams’ season opener at Williams Stadium.
That preparation paid dividends to open the second half.
Campbell attempted a pooch kick that Liberty backup wide receiver Brody Brumm fielded and returned to the Camels’ 28-yard line. Liberty scored four plays later on its way to a 48-7 victory.
“We definitely were prepared for something different,” Brumm said.
Campbell placekicker Isaac Riffle attempted to place the kick in the gaps of the Liberty kick return unit, and several Camels were sprinting by Brumm on the kick.
However, the kick only sailed to Liberty’s 44-yard line, where Brumm secured it and returned it 28 yards to set the Flames (1-0) up just outside of the red zone.
Liberty scored to extend its lead to 27-7 over the Camels (0-1).
“I think it was a good way to open up the second half with a big return to give good field position to the offense and just kind of get something going right away and get our momentum back,” Brumm said.
Impressive debuts
Liberty freshman Ahmad Walker was one of four newcomers on defense to get a starting nod against the Camels. He was joined on the field by linebacker Storey Jackson, cornerback Duron Lowe and strong safety Skyler Thomas.
The difference between those four? Walker is the only one of the group who is a freshman.
Walker recorded one assisted tackle in making the start at Mike linebacker.
“I’ll actually say he did pretty decent being a young guy,” rover JaVon Scruggs said of Walker.
Jackson, Lowe and Thomas are graduate transfers and will only play this season at Liberty.
Walker was one of eight freshmen who saw playing time against the Camels.
Offensive linemen Harrison Hayes, Andrew Adair and Mason Bundy played in the second half. Defensive linemen Khristian Zachary and Christopher Boti recorded some reps over the final 19 minutes, and cornerback Amarian Williams and wide receiver Kylen Austin played in the fourth quarter.
Austin recorded a 33-yard reception that led to Jaivian Lofton’s first career touchdown.
Snead shines in return to hometown
Campbell redshirt senior wide receiver Caleb Snead scored the Camels’ lone touchdown in the Lynchburg native’s first game in his hometown since Nov. 2016.
The Heritage High School product finished with four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
He got behind the Liberty secondary and hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass with 10:41 remaining in the second quarter. That touchdown cut the Camels’ deficit to 14-7.
Snead and his former Heritage High teammate, Liberty cornerback Chris Megginson, were lined up against each other a handful of times Saturday night.
Megginson broke up a pass intended for Snead down the right sideline in the second quarter.
Scruggs, the Appomattox County High product who played twice against Snead in high school, tackled Snead twice in the first quarter.
“It was actually pretty sweet to be out there,” Scruggs said. “ … Actually after the game he came in and talked it up to us. We will definitely stay connected after this one.”
Frith, six others ruled out for opener
Wide receiver Noah Frith, a projected starter, was one of seven players ruled out of the season-opening matchup against the Camels.
Frith had surgery on his right hand during the final stages of training camp. Freeze has previously stated he is not expecting Frith back until Week 2 or 3.
Backup center John Kourtis is out for an undetermined length of time after spraining his MCL.
Wide receiver Khaleb Coleman, running back Frank Boyd, cornerback Daijahn Anthony, tight end Trey Hatcher and defensive tackle Micaiah Overton did not play.
News and notes
Liberty’s victory marked its 12th straight triumph at home and set a program record for longest home winning streak. … The Flames improved to 7-0 against FCS teams since joining the FBS ranks. … Safety Jaylon Jimmerson was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter on his second play on defense. The Incarnate Word transfer will miss the first half of the Flames’ matchup with Troy next weekend. … Henry Chibueze made his first career start at defensive tackle. … Tight end Michael Bollinger's 9-yard reception early in the fourth quarter was his fourth career catch and first that didn't result in a touchdown. … Scruggs, linebacker Aaron Pierre and center Thomas Sargeant served as captains.