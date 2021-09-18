Liberty football notebook: Charles shines in extended playing time

Kendy Charles was one of Henry Chibueze’s biggest cheerleaders last weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The two defensive lineman, both serving in backup roles this season for Liberty, recorded their first career sacks against Troy, and Chibueze had his breakout performance with a career-best six tackles.

Charles, in the midst of the celebration, told Chibueze, “That was your coming out party. The next week is mine.”

He was right.

Charles, playing more snaps with Chibueze out against Old Dominion, recorded a career-high three sacks as part of a dominating defensive line performance in a 45-17 victory over the Monarchs on Saturday evening at Williams Stadium.

“With [Chibueze] having COVID, that’s unfortunate, but it kind of motivated me to step up and play that role that he played for us,” Charles said.

Charles made his first career start with the Flames (3-0) going with five defensive linemen on the game’s first play, and he took over Chibueze’s role as a third-down specialist in the middle of the line.

The Orange Park, Florida, native recorded two of the Flames’ third-quarter sacks that helped turn the tide of the game in Liberty’s favor.