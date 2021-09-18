Liberty football notebook: Charles shines in extended playing time

Kendy Charles was one of Henry Chibueze’s biggest cheerleaders last weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The two defensive lineman, both serving in backup roles this season for Liberty, recorded their first career sacks against Troy, and Chibueze had his breakout performance with a career-best six tackles.
Charles, in the midst of the celebration, told Chibueze, “That was your coming out party. The next week is mine.”
He was right.
Charles, playing more snaps with Chibueze out against Old Dominion, recorded a career-high three sacks as part of a dominating defensive line performance in a 45-17 victory over the Monarchs on Saturday evening at Williams Stadium.
“With [Chibueze] having COVID, that’s unfortunate, but it kind of motivated me to step up and play that role that he played for us,” Charles said.
Charles made his first career start with the Flames (3-0) going with five defensive linemen on the game’s first play, and he took over Chibueze’s role as a third-down specialist in the middle of the line.
The Orange Park, Florida, native recorded two of the Flames’ third-quarter sacks that helped turn the tide of the game in Liberty’s favor.
“It felt real good, it felt great to be out there and producing out there,” Charles said. “Tonight was, I’m not going to say personal, but it was kind of motivational out there seeing Henry Chibueze going out there last week and doing what he had to do. It was kind of like his coming out party. Prior to this game, I’m like, last week it was Buzey’s turn. He did what he had to do; he came out. This week is mine. That’s how I went into the game and God gave me the strength tonight to go out and ball out.”
Charles’ three sacks were the most by a Liberty player in a game since Jessie Lemonier recorded three sacks on Sept. 14, 2019, against Buffalo.
Charles, a redshirt freshman, played in five games in 2020. He posted two tackles and one tackle for a loss.
Four of his five tackles this season have resulted in sacks.
“It’s really fun. It’s really fun,” Charles said. “We’re just kids out there having fun and doing our job.”
Davis shines in return to hometown
Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis’ status was up in the air throughout the week after suffering a right knee injury against Hampton.
If there were any doubts the Lynchburg native was going to miss playing in his return to his hometown, they were answered when he ran out with the offense for its first series.
Davis, the Heritage High School product, rushed for a team-best 57 yards on 11 carries. He scored on a 1-yard plunge with 6:29 remaining in the second quarter to cut the Monarchs’ deficit to 21-10.
“They’ve got a good running back,” Freeze said of Davis.
Davis’ touchdown, the first of two scored by ODU (1-2) against Liberty, marked the second straight opposing touchdown scored by a Lynchburg native in Williams Stadium this season.
Caleb Snead, who graduated from Heritage one year before Davis, scored Campbell’s lone touchdown in a 48-7 loss on Sept. 4.
Morgan makes debut at punter
Freshman Max Morgan probably didn’t expect to receive playing time this season behind starting punter Aidan Alves.
Morgan, though, was thrust into duty in the second quarter after Alves was injured.
Freeze said Alves will have to get an X-ray to determine the extent of a clavicle injury. Alves drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty on ODU safety Terry Jones and remained down on the turf for an extended period of time.
“I know he’s in a lot of pain right now,” Freeze said. “Hopefully he’ll be fine.”
Morgan’s lone punt attempt resulted in a roughing the kicker call that extended a Liberty drive.
Alves returned and punted once in the second half.
“We work backups every week, so it was good,” Freeze said. “[Morgan] didn’t punt it as well as he’s capable of, but I’m sure he was quite nervous.”
Speaking of injuries …
One noticeable absence from the Liberty offense was slot receiver DJ Stubbs, who did not dress against the Monarchs and missed his first career game.
The super senior, who sported a walking boot on his right foot, played in 49 consecutive games dating back to his debut in the 2017 season opener at Baylor. He entered Saturday night second on the team with six receptions for 102 yards this season.
Defensive end Khristian Zachary (left foot) did not play for the second straight week.
Backup center John Kourtis did not play for the third straight week after suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee. He wore a brace on the knee and used crutches to get around before the game.