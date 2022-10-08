Liberty football notebook: Clark out with meniscus injury, Green makes season debut, and more

AMHERST, Mass. — TreShaun Clark’s name usually is penciled in as the starting defensive end for Liberty since the 2019 opener against Syracuse. Thirty-six times over the past 42 games, to be exact.

It was a bit of a shock when Clark’s familiar No. 10 didn’t join his teammates for the Flames’ first defensive series Saturday afternoon against UMass. Clark was one of 11 players who were either ruled out or did not play in the 42-24 win over the Minutemen at McGuirk Stadium.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said Clark suffered a meniscus injury and will undergo a procedure Tuesday. The time frame is potentially two to four weeks.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back as soon as possible,” Freeze said, emphasizing the final four words of that statement. “… Hopefully his [procedure] goes really smoothly and he can be back pretty quick.”

Clark’s absence wasn’t the only noticeable one for the Flames (5-1).

Quarterback Kaidon Salter missed his second game of the season with a groin injury he initially suffered Sept. 17 at Wake Forest. The redshirt freshman did not play the following week against Akron, and he started last week’s game at Old Dominion.

Wide receiver CJ Daniels, who has played the past two games, did not travel with the team. He underwent surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee back in the spring.

Returns

Running back T.J. Green made his season debut after a left-knee injury kept him off the field the first five weeks.

Green, a transfer from Utah who was the Flames’ top running back in 2021, had 39 rushing yards on six carries in the fourth quarter. He also caught a 5-yard pass.

“It was good to see him out there,” Freeze said of Green. “He’s really been a trooper and what a great teammate he is.”

Left guard Jacob Bodden played for the first time since suffering a right arm injury in the first half of the Sept. 17 matchup at Wake Forest.

Zachary makes first career start

Clark’s absence opened the door for sophomore Khristian Zachary to make his first career start at defensive end, and it gave fans a glimpse at what the highest-rated recruit in program history can do in an expanded role.

Zachary had a solo tackle. He combined with Quinton Reese on a sack to open UMass’ first offensive drive of the second half.

Debuts

A quartet of freshmen — safety Jayden Sweeney, cornerbacks Dexter Ricks Jr. and Elijah Auguste and defensive end CJ Bazile Jr. — made their collegiate debuts against the Minutemen.

Sweeney and Ricks played exclusively on special teams. Bazile served as Zachary’s backup at defensive end, and he finished with two tackles (one solo), while Auguste played in the final seven minutes with the outcome already decided.

Linebacker Carl Poole and defensive tackle Chris Boti made their season debuts.

Downed at the 1, again

Punter Aidan Alves had punts downed at the 1-yard line by JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) in the second half against Akron and Old Dominion. Both those punts helped flip field position and allowed the Flames to take control against the Zips.

He did it again against UMass.

Alves put backspin on a punt from the UMass 35 that Chris Megginson (Heritage High) downed at the 1-yard line late through the first quarter.

That marked Alves’ 10th punt of the season downed inside the 20. He had another punt downed inside the 20 midway through the fourth quarter to match his career high of 11 set in 2019.

A sweet deal for Reese

Nickelback Quinton Reese landed a NIL deal with Reese’s, as the popular Hershey Company brand signed 12 college football players with the last name Reese.

The redshirt sophomore will receive a Reese’s Reese gold chain and pendant, Reese’s “cup” links and a Reese’s mini fridge for his locker.

The other 11 players who were part of the NIL deal are Delaware State defensive back Andrew Reese, Tulsa defensive lineman Brody Reese, Troy defensive end Cameron Reese, Nevada running back Courtney Reese, Florida linebacker David Reese, Tennessee State defensive back James Reese IV, Auburn safety John Reese Bellew, Eastern Michigan tight end Max Reese, Duke defensive end Michael Reese, Ole Miss safety Otis Reese and Baylor running back Richard Reese.