Liberty football notebook: Curtis enjoys return to hometown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jack Curtis was born and raised in Birmingham, and he grew up not too terribly far from where Protective Stadium now stands as the city’s newest sporting venue jewel.
The place to go to watch sports when Curtis grew up was Legion Field, a stadium that hosted the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn between 1948 to 1987, and it was during those yearly battles between the Crimson Tide and Tigers that Curtis saw the passion in each fan base.
“One time I heard someone saying it’s not a matter of life and death, it’s more important,” Curtis recalled earlier in the week. “It’s great and brings the community together. … It means a lot to everybody.”
Curtis returned to his hometown Saturday as Liberty’s safeties coach. The Flames met UAB in the opener of Protective Stadium, a $200 million palace that will serve as the Blazers’ new home for years to come.
“It’s going to be a fun time to go back and play UAB,” Curtis said. “They’ve done a remarkable job in how far they’ve brought the program in recent history.”
Curtis said earlier in the week it had “been a long time” since he lived in Birmingham. He has spent more than three decades in the coaching ranks, with his first job coming in 1989 at Mississippi State and including stops at Western New Mexico, Northwestern State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Central Missouri, Georgia Southern and Tulane.
“I have great childhood memories,” he said.
Curtis said he grew up a fan of Alabama coach Bear Bryant because his father was a fan of Alabama. The Tide won six national titles under the legendary coach.
“A lot of things to celebrate back in the day,” Curtis said.
Curtis never had a chance to see the Blazers play as a fan. UAB joined the Division III ranks in 1991, two seasons after Curtis began his coaching career.
He said most of his family has moved from Birmingham, and he expected to catch up with friends from the area either Friday or Saturday morning.
Another red-zone fumble for Mack
Liberty running back Joshua Mack has typically been a reliable threat inside the 5-yard line through his two-plus seasons with the Flames. He has scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 28 games.
However, there have been three times when he didn’t find the end zone.
Mack lost a fumble going into the end zone with a little less than 6 minutes left in the second quarter Saturday. It is the third time Mack has lost a fumble inside the 5-yard line in his time at Liberty.
The officials ruled Mack, as he was extending the ball over the goal line, lost possession when the ball hit the back of left guard Jacob Bodden’s leg. UAB recovered and returned the ball to the 20-yard line.
Mack lost a fumble inside the 5-yard line in the 2019 opener against Syracuse when the Flames had a chance to take the lead on their second drive. He then fumbled when Coastal Carolina defenders tried to pull him into the end zone in the final minute of the 2020 Cure Bowl.
Beck makes his kicking debut
Freshman walk-on Brayden Beck trotted onto the field midway through the second quarter and lined up to kick a 21-yard field goal.
Beck, who had never kicked in a collegiate game before Saturday night, calmly converted on the attempt to tie the game at 3.
Beck replaced Alex Barbir as the Flames’ field goal kicker. Barbir was 1 for 4 through the first four weeks of the season.
Some firsts in Protective Stadium history
Barbir’s opening kickoff went through the back of the end zone for a touchback. … The first points were scored by UAB on Matt Quinn’s 37-yard field goal with 10:44 remaining in the first quarter to give UAB a 3-0 lead. … Liberty rover JaVon Scruggs recorded the first tackle on Gerrit Prince’s 20-yard reception on the first offensive play in stadium history. … Liberty quarterback Malik Willis scored the first touchdown on an 8-yard run to open the third quarter. It gave the Flames a 10-3 lead.