Liberty football notebook: Flames addressing turnovers, impact of win over BYU

There weren’t many things Hugh Freeze was disappointed in from Liberty’s 41-14 win over BYU in front of a record-setting crowd at Williams Stadium Saturday. In fact, the positives far outweighed the negatives.

One issue, though, presented itself that has continued to be a thorn in Liberty’s side this season. The Flames turned the ball over twice, and they rank tied for third in the nation with 18 turnovers lost through eight games.

Quarterbacks Johnathan Bennett and Kaidon Salter have combined to throw 12 interceptions, and Salter lost a fumble on a sack at Wake Forest and Bennett had the ball jarred loose after being hit from the blind side on a sack against Akron.

“It’s been our quarterback play. It’s as simple as that,” Freeze said Monday. “We’ve thrown the ball into bad spots or overthrows, and we’ve just got to continue to coach that. Obviously, I think we made improvement last week, but still had two too many.

“Moving forward, the ultimate priority is that you take care of the football,” Freeze added. “To this point of the season, we haven’t taken care of the ball at that position.”

Liberty (7-1) hasn’t had a clean game from the turnover standpoint this season, which continued against the Cougars. Bennett threw an interception in the first quarter in which he overthrew wide receiver Noah Frith, and Shedro Louis lost a fumble for a second straight week.

Bennett overcame the interception to have his best game in a Liberty uniform. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and was 19 for 23 after the interception.

Running backs Louis, Dae Dae Hunter and Malik Caper have been credited with four lost fumbles, though Freeze said Salter pulled the ball on what should have been a handoff to Caper that resulted in the turnover against UAB.

“Whatever the rest is, we haven’t taken care of it at the quarterback position,” Freeze said.

Speaking of the quarterback position

The off week comes at an ideal time to potentially get Charlie Brewer and Salter healthy for the final four games of the season. Brewer played three snaps against BYU but told Freeze he didn’t think he could grip the ball after his final snap at the goal line.

Brewer’s appearance came after he missed six weeks for a fracture below his thumb in the right hand. Salter has missed three straight games after undergoing surgery for a groin injury.

“I have no idea how it’s going to be at the end of the week, but I know this, we need a week to try to get Charlie and Kaidon more healthy for the stretch run,” Freeze said. “Really pleased with the way JB played, don’t get me wrong. We’re confident sitting here today that he can do it again, but I sure would feel better if we have all of them.”

Impact of win over BYU

Freeze retweeted a photo that a Liberty fan took of the two during Sunday morning’s service at Thomas Road Baptist Church. It was one of many times people stopped Freeze not only to congratulate him on the victory over the Cougars but reaffirm what it meant to the university.

Freeze made sure he educated himself, his staff and the players about why BYU playing at Liberty carried so much significance, and he addressed it with the team again Monday.

“I don’t know that we can ever really totally understand how much that meant to a lot of people because we weren’t here when there was nothing. We weren’t here when the vision was cast and certainly didn’t walk through some of the more challenging times of having no facilities or going through financial difficulties like a lot of schools do,” Freeze said. “We didn’t go through all of that and we weren’t here when the vision was cast. I think it’s difficult for us to fully appreciate the significance of it, yet we’re trying.”

Boost in recruiting

Liberty had a host of recruits on campus for the game that featured a record-setting attendance of 24,012 inside Williams Stadium. The coaching staff is heading out Wednesday to do more recruiting during the off weekend, and Freeze said the staff is excited “to get on planes Wednesday and wear the LU with great pride in many different parts of this nation.”

It also benefited the men’s basketball team. Coach Ritchie McKay, who was in attendance, landed two recruits from Kentucky high schools in his 2024 recruiting class.

"Ritchie texted me and said it was huge for him," Freeze said.

Brett Decker, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Central Hardin High School, and Will Gibson, a 6-foot-6 forward from DeSales High School, both verbally committed Sunday. They are the first two commits in the class.

Night games in the future?

Freeze recorded the game to watch back at his leisure. He wanted to see how the fans, Williams Stadium and campus came across for the nationally televised audience that watched the game on ESPNU.

He liked what he saw and had an idea for what could top it.

“I thought our place showed beautifully. That’s why I’ve clamored for a Thursday night game or a Friday night game here,” he said. “I’d think it’d be electric; I’d think it’d be awesome. We need to play a couple of those a year.”

On tap for the week

Freeze is changing how he is handling the off week, especially for how late it is coming into the season. For starters, there is only one practice Wednesday, sandwiched between days of walkthroughs, conditioning and meetings.

The Flames’ next game is Nov. 5 at Arkansas. The first matchup with the Razorbacks kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

“We’ll get the Arkansas plan in, and by Wednesday we’ll have a good bit of it in, so we’ll get an extra day prepping for them,” Freeze said. “… We kind of want to lighten the load on them both mentally and physically this week.”