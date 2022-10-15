Liberty football notebook: Flames become bowl eligible for fourth straight season, and more

Dennis Osagiede proudly wore a long-sleeve T-shirt that sported Liberty’s logo with the words “BOWL BOUND” prominently displayed across the chest. Those shirts had just been passed out to the players Saturday evening following Liberty’s 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb at Williams Stadium.

The defensive tackle didn’t hesitate putting the shirt on. He didn’t come close to going to a bowl game in his two seasons at UMass, and he got a taste of the FCS playoffs last season at Stephen F. Austin.

“It ain’t nothing like going to a bowl game. I’m excited,” Osagiede said. “Honestly, everybody’s like, yeah, we have a bowl game, but we’ve still got four, five, six games left. We’re going to approach each and every game like we’ve been approaching each and every game. It’s nice to have it solidified, but that don’t mean we’re going to change our approach for the games to come.”

Liberty became bowl eligible for the fourth straight season with its win over Gardner-Webb. The Flames improved to 6-1 and have a daunting five-game stretch to close the season.

BYU visits Williams Stadium for the first time in six days, and then bouts with Arkansas and Virginia Tech follow the off week.

“Man, to be bowl eligible for a fourth straight year this early in the season is a remarkable accomplishment with the schedule we’ve played,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I think we’ve played some pretty good teams and we haven’t played our best football yet. I’m excited to try and see if I can get us to play our best football for the remainder of the season. That excites me.”

Liberty, in its final season as an independent, has to rely on becoming bowl eligible in order to advance to postseason play. The Flames will join Conference USA in 2023 and then can focus on winning the league title to secure their automatic bid into one of the conference’s bowl tie-ins.

No Hunter in the first half

Dae Dae Hunter started Liberty’s first six games and became the workhorse running back with his ability to get stronger as the game continued.

Shedro Louis got the start. T.J. Green even got some first-quarter carries as Hunter remained on the sideline.

The Hawaii transfer didn’t play until the second half as a result of a disciplinary action taken by Freeze.

“I’ll leave that between Dae Dae and I,” Freeze said.

Hunter, despite missing the first half, rushed for at least 75 yards for the fifth straight game.

He picked up 67 of his team-high 76 rushing yards on the game’s final drive. His 1-yard touchdown run with 10:11 remaining gave the Flames the lead for good.

A throwback on a kickoff return

Gardner-Webb kickoff specialist Dominik Sojat never gave Louis or DeMario Douglas an opportunity to return a kickoff. The plan for the Runnin’ Bulldogs was to kick it short and force an upman, usually Michael Bollinger, to field the kick.

The Flames tried to catch GWU off guard when Bollinger threw back to Douglas on a designed play. Douglas gained 15 yards on the play, which the Flames never tried again.

“We felt like they were going to sky kick us and sometimes when teams sky kick, the coverage is really condensed to that sky kick, and we thought we might could get outside the field guy,” Freeze said. “They did a pretty decent job with it.”

Conference USA officially adds Kennesaw State

Liberty’s new conference home will add a familiar face beginning with the 2024 season.

Kennesaw State was approved Friday to transition to the Bowl Subdivision and join Conference USA on July 1, 2024. The Owls, currently members of the ASUN Conference in the Championship Subdivision, will be the fifth new institution to join C-USA in a two-year span.

Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State are slated to join the Group of Five league on July 1, 2023. That is the same day six current C-USA members are leaving to join the American Athletic Conference.

The new-look C-USA will feature Liberty, NMSU, JSU and SHSU, along with holdovers Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, FIU and UTEP.

Liberty, JSU and KSU are currently competing in the ASUN. Liberty is a full member despite its football program competing as an FBS independent.

KSU’s football program is only in its eighth season. The Owls won three titles as an associate member in the Big South Conference before moving to the ASUN this season.

Liberty partners with Anthony Travel

Liberty selected Anthony Travel, the nation’s largest provider of university and sports travel management, to provide campus and athletics travel management services. The company will research, book and manage all travel needs for Liberty, including faculty, staff, students, coaches and teams.

Anthony Travel has partnered with nearly 100 universities for their sports travel needs. The list includes Virginia Tech, Virginia and Old Dominion in the commonwealth, along with future C-USA foes UTEP, FIU and Kennesaw.