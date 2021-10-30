Liberty football notebook: Flames distribute touchdowns evenly in the passing game

The distribution of touchdowns in the Liberty passing attack through eight weeks was somewhat slanted toward DeMario Douglas and CJ Daniels. The two essentially grabbed most of the candy in the bowl with 11 of the 20 touchdown receptions from Malik Willis and Johnathan Bennett.
Saturday afternoon’s matchup with UMass allowed the other targets to get their hands into the bowl of sweet treats.
Willis, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton combined for six touchdown passes to six different receivers in a 62-17 rout of the Minutemen at Williams Stadium.
Five of those touchdowns went to players who hadn’t scored this season.
“Anytime you have a game like today you can only create your confidence and help improve it,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
Douglas tallied his fifth receiving touchdown of the season on a 6-yard shovel pass from Willis 80 seconds into the game for a 14-0 lead, and then the distribution evened out as the Minutemen (1-7) were unable to keep up with the Flames’ firepower.
DJ Stubbs caught his first touchdown of the season on a 60-yard out route with 5:42 left in the first quarter.
Noah Frith and Johnny Huntley got in the action with touchdown catches of 49 and 4 yards, respectively, to help the Flames (7-2) take a 41-3 lead into halftime.
Brody Brumm caught a 39-yard score from Salter and Khaleb Coleman’s score came on a 63-yard strike from Hampton.
It was Coleman’s first touchdown reception since Oct. 13, 2018 against Troy.
“Certainly happy, and particularly happy for Khaleb Coleman,” Freeze said. “He has endured more adversity in regards to his physical health with three surgeries and just the mental battles that come with that in do I stay with it or do I not. To see him score a touchdown today, it just fills me with joy.”
Drops, drops and more drops
Liberty entered Saturday’s game ranked 43rd in the nation with seven interceptions.
Duron Lowe got the defense off to a good start with an interception on the game’s first play, and then the Flames had a trio of interceptions fall out of their grasp on UMass’ first scoring drive.
Linebacker Storey Jackson, Lowe and rover JaVon Scruggs each had a chance to end the Minutemen’s drive with an interception, but each player dropped what could have been a would-be pick.
The drive ended with Cameron Carson’s 38-yard field goal.
“I thought they played great other than the dropped passes,” Freeze said. “There was one time there I was like, ‘Gosh, we should have just had three picks.’ Outside of that, I thought they played really, really well.”
A rarity for the Liberty defense
UMass running back Ellis Merriweather carved his way through the Liberty defense in the first half. The running back accounted for 127 of the Minutemen’s 143 first-half yards.
The 127 yards on the ground were the most the Flames have given up in a first half this season.
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker totaled 94 of his 169 yards in the first half of the Orange’s Sept. 24 triumph.
Merriweather only had 22 rushing yards on six attempts in the second half.
A disqualification
Liberty reserve linebacker Cade Robinson has primarily played on special teams in road games this season, and his time on defense has come in blowout wins at home.
His absence will be missed on special teams in the first half next week at Ole Miss.
Robinson was disqualified for targeting with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The officials ruled after watching replay that the crown of Robinson’s helmet made contact in the head and neck area of UMass quarterback Zamar Wise on a run play.
“I’m not sure on the targeting on Cade,” Freeze said. “I thought it was a really good tackle at the time I saw, but obviously replay must have shown something different.”
Two offensive pieces sit out
Liberty had six players ruled out for Saturday's game, and two other key offensive pieces did not play for different reasons.
Tight end Jerome Jackson did not play for the first time this season. Freeze said after the game Jackson sat out for precautionary concerns. He did not disclose the nature of Jackson's injury.
"He probably could have played," the coach added.
Running back Joshua Mack did not suit up either. Freeze said that was because Green and Shedro Louis "got the nod today."