Liberty football notebook: Flames feel Smith's absence at linebacker, Salter makes return to field

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Liberty linebacker Mike Smith Jr. joined his teammates on the field for the early warmup period. He tested his left ankle and tried to see if he could put enough pressure on the joint to be able to play Saturday afternoon at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

He didn’t suit up because of the injury suffered the previous week at Arkansas. Liberty felt his absence. The No. 19 weren't able to get key stops, particularly in the run game, and saw their six-game winning streak snapped in a 36-33 loss to UConn.

“Mike’s kind of like the captain of the defense and the linebackers,” linebacker Aakil Washington said. “Without him, I’m not going to say slowed us down, but you could really tell Mike wasn’t out there, and he’s always sideline to sideline running around and communicating. It just took a little bit of our energy away.”

Smith, in his first season with the program after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, entered the game as the team’s leader with 30 solo tackles and 55 total tackles. He also is key against the run with 7.5 tackles for a loss.

Ahmad Walker, Washington and Tyren Dupree spent the first three quarters rotating between the two inside linebacker positions. Walker was ejected for targeting late in the third quarter, which resulted in Jerome Jolly Jr. getting his first significant snaps at linebacker.

Jolly returned recently after suffering a right-knee injury earlier in the season.

“It was huge. It was huge for him to be out and then Ahmad gets kicked out, so you’re playing two inside guys that really. … Jolly hadn’t played any this year, and he had to play the whole second half pretty much, and Tyren’s not a box player, but he had to try to do that,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “That was losing both your starting linebackers and they stayed in those heavy, unbalanced sets, so you’ve got to have Aakil playing up in the line in our heavy stuff, and that definitely hurt.”

Salter returns to field

Quarterback Kaidon Salter was activated for the first time since undergoing groin surgery and played limited snaps in specific packages. He completed 1 of 3 passes for 6 yards and had two rushing attempts for zero yards.

His second rushing attempt led to a fumble Jackson Mitchell returned for a 31-yard touchdown, which gave UConn a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter.

“He’s a very talented kid,” Freeze said of Salter. “He hasn’t had enough reps, I guess. Obviously the fumble was critical, and then we had another play we thought was really good, and he forgot to motion a guy. I just felt like JB [Johnathan Bennett] was the more consistent player at the moment.”

Green, Caper get nods at running back

Liberty did not have the services of its top two running backs Saturday. Dae Dae Hunter is out for the season with a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury, and Shedro Louis was in Immokalee, Florida, attending his father’s funeral.

T.J. Green and Malik Caper made up the running back rotation, and both delivered with rushing touchdowns.

Green carried the ball 24 times for a career-high 119 yards. Caper had 18 yards on eight attempts.

Green had 96 rushing yards through three quarters. Green missed the season’s first five games after straining the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee. He entered Saturday with only nine carries.

“It showed that T.J. was tired and he hadn’t played. He didn’t run well in the fourth quarter on some runs that should have been first downs,” Freeze said. “He just didn’t have that gear. We really missed Shedro and Dae Dae.”

Dynamic DeMario

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list earlier in the week. He added a different dynamic to his game against the Huskies.

Douglas had 105 rushing yards on just two attempts, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that put the Flames ahead 33-28.

“I’ve been waiting on this moment,” Douglas said. “I was wanting to play receiver and running back, so getting that chance to run the ball, I had to make the most of it.”

Douglas still led the team in receiving with seven catches for 70 yards.