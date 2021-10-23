Liberty football notebook: Flames overcome lengthy stay on defense to finish strong

DENTON, Texas — JaVon Scruggs was exhausted. The Liberty safety felt like he played an eternity in the blazing sun on the Apogee Stadium turf.
Then he looked at the stat sheet and realized why it felt like an eternity: The Flames’ defense was on the field for 95 plays.
“I ain’t going to lie, I’m pretty tired, pretty banged up, pretty sore. It is what it is,” Scruggs said. “ … We knew that we were going to have to play more plays than what we’re used to.”
Liberty’s defense was used to playing between 50 to 60 snaps per game since the start of the 2020 season. There may have been a game or two where a team would reach the 70-play mark, but North Texas (1-6, 0-3 Conference USA) was able to control the tempo and make the Flames (6-2) earn their way off the field.
However, Liberty was able to hold UNT scoreless for the final 22 1/2 minutes to secure a come-from-behind 35-26 victory Saturday.
“It’s just one word, and it’s effort,” Scruggs said.
Scruggs and the Flames were able to slow down UNT’s running game in the second half. The Mean Green rushed for 178 of their 242 yards on the ground in the first half, but the lack of running game meant quarterback Austin Aune was forced to move the ball through the air late.
Aune completed 3 of 9 passes for 49 yards in the fourth quarter, and the Flames forced two punts, a turnover on downs and a missed field goal on UNT’s final four drives.
“I was proud of our defense in the second half,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “They adjusted really well.”
Penalties, penalties and more penalties
The yellow flags frequently littered the field Saturday, and the majority of the calls went against Liberty.
It is a trend that has been consistent this season.
The Flames were penalized 11 times for 97 yards in the win over UNT to add to an alarming total of penalties and yards against them this season.
Liberty entered the game ranked 117th in the nation in penalty yards.
“That’s really discouraging for me. I’ve got to look at those and fix them for sure,” Freeze said. “I’m not used to coaching a team that has that many penalties. There certainly were a lot called and we’ve got to get the penalties cleaned up or it’s going to haunt us in games to come.”
The Flames have now been penalized 62 times for 587 yards this season.
They opened the season being flagged 12 times for 98 yards against Campbell, and have racked up at least five penalties and more than 50 penalty yards in every game.
“We’re undisciplined at some things right now that disappoints me because that’s just not the teams I like to coach,” Freeze said. “It’s my fault and I’ve got to figure out what gets us a little more disciplined at some things with our eyes.”
Bowl eligible again
Liberty reached six victories for the 16th straight season, but more importantly reached the mark for the third straight season in the FBS ranks to become bowl eligible again.
The Flames have won back-to-back Cure Bowls.
“We’re pleased to be bowl eligible in our third straight year,” Freeze said. “That’s what I say all along should be our goal. We certainly didn’t play our best, but we’re going back to Lynchburg with six wins. I’m pleased.”
Liberty is the third team to transition to the FBS and become bowl eligible in its first three seasons. The Flames join Appalachian State and Marshall in accomplishing the feat.
Alves returns to field
Aidan Alves hadn’t punted since Sept. 18 when he suffered a broken clavicle against Old Dominion.
He quickly shook off the rust in the second half against UNT.
Alves averaged 46.5 yards on two punts when he replaced Max Morgan. Morgan, who punted in place of Alves against Syracuse, UAB, Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe, averaged 25.3 yards on three punts.
His final punt netted 1 yard and led to a UNT field goal that extended the lead to 17-7.
Change in captains
Defensive end TreShaun Clark joined Scruggs and center Thomas Sargeant at midfield as captains for the opening coin toss.
Liberty had gone with Scruggs, Sargeant and linebacker Aaron Pierre as the three captains for the first seven games.
Pierre served as captain in all 11 games in 2020.