Liberty football notebook: Flames quiet on traditional signing day

The traditional early morning buzz and hoopla surrounding the first Wednesday in February was replaced with a tranquil setting in the Liberty football offices. The fax machines weren’t spitting out signed National Letters of Intent every few minutes. The big board wasn’t even put up for the coaches to verify they secured signings from their top commitments.
The Flames, for the first time in program history, did not sign a single high school senior or college transfer on the traditional National Signing Day. It was similar across the country as coaches either filled their recruiting class in December or purposefully held onto scholarships for future use.
Count Liberty coach Hugh Freeze in the latter group.
Freeze is holding on to his six available initial scholarships. His intent is to keep an eye on the transfer portal for players who could immediately contribute at three key positions and see how the spring high school football season unfolds in case an overlooked senior blossoms into an FBS talent.
“We felt very good about the 19 that we signed in the December period,” Freeze said Thursday. “You combine that with the number of ‘super seniors’ that are returning and to us there was just great wisdom in holding the remaining six initials for several reasons.”
The NCAA essentially paused the eligibility clock for all football players in 2020, which allowed seniors who played this past season to return in 2021 if they wanted to remain in school.
Sixteen players who graduated in December elected to return for Liberty, including three starting offensive linemen (Tristan Schultz, Damian Bounds and Thomas Sargeant) and three defensive linemen (Ralfs Rusins, Elijah James and Jayod Sanders).
“It’s exciting to me that we have depth coming back from players that have played a lot of snaps for us,” Freeze said. “Also, I think it helps in continuing to create the culture that we want here.”
The return of those players, which the program announced in January, coupled with the December signing class allowed Freeze and his staff to be more intentional in recruiting.
The 19th player in the signing class, UTEP transfer and cornerback Duron Lowe, was announced Jan. 15, and he enrolled in time for the spring semester.
“It was a place that we needed some depth at corner,” Freeze said, “and I think we definitely got better with him.”
Freeze hinted he may use three of the remaining six scholarships if the right players are available in the transfer portal by focusing on cornerback, linebacker and outside receiver, or if a player is available that Liberty can’t pass on. “You always would take a great player,” the coach said.
Curtis hired as safeties coach
Liberty, on Thursday, officially announced the hiring of Jack Curtis as safeties coach.
Curtis, who most recently was defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Tulane, replaces Corey Batoon. Batoon spent one season at the position before being named defensive coordinator at South Alabama.
Freeze revealed he asked Batoon who would be the ideal candidate to replace him on the staff. Batoon, without hesitation, brought up Curtis. Freeze said he brought in Curtis and one other coach to interview for the position.
“We all felt that Jack was the right fit for us,” Freeze said, “and brings a wealth of knowledge, wealth of experience having coached at a lot of great places and coordinated.”
Freeze and Curtis never coached together at Arkansas State. Freeze was hired as offensive coordinator prior to the 2010 season, and Curtis left soon after to take a position at Memphis.
Freeze, through his conversations with the staff members there, soon realized Curtis had a knack for finding talent. Five players who played for Arkansas State during Freeze’s two seasons there — Demario Davis, Derek Newton, Kelcie McCray, M.D. Jennings and Don Jones — went on to play in the NFL, and all recruited by Curtis.
“He did a heck of job evaluating kids that didn’t get taken by other people and ended up being NFL players,” Freeze said. “I was impressed right away with his ability to evaluate.”
Spring practice set to start March 1
Liberty will open spring practice March 1 and is slated to wrap up those 15 practices by the end of the month.
Freeze said the team will practice every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, and then hold some type of open practice Saturday, March 27, that will serve as a pseudo spring game. The specifics of that open practice haven’t been finalized. Freeze said he and the program will wait until closer to the date to see if Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening guidelines have changed.
“The reason I went on and scheduled it that way is you have the 30 days allotted. We’re not using all of them, but there’s always that possibility that you miss a practice here or a practice there with test results,” he explained. “I want to have some time saved at the end in case that occurs.”
The final two practices will be held the week after the open practice.