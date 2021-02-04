Liberty football notebook: Flames quiet on traditional signing day

The traditional early morning buzz and hoopla surrounding the first Wednesday in February was replaced with a tranquil setting in the Liberty football offices. The fax machines weren’t spitting out signed National Letters of Intent every few minutes. The big board wasn’t even put up for the coaches to verify they secured signings from their top commitments.

The Flames, for the first time in program history, did not sign a single high school senior or college transfer on the traditional National Signing Day. It was similar across the country as coaches either filled their recruiting class in December or purposefully held onto scholarships for future use.

Count Liberty coach Hugh Freeze in the latter group.

Freeze is holding on to his six available initial scholarships. His intent is to keep an eye on the transfer portal for players who could immediately contribute at three key positions and see how the spring high school football season unfolds in case an overlooked senior blossoms into an FBS talent.

“We felt very good about the 19 that we signed in the December period,” Freeze said Thursday. “You combine that with the number of ‘super seniors’ that are returning and to us there was just great wisdom in holding the remaining six initials for several reasons.”