Liberty football notebook: Flames return to practice with hopes of bowl game in the future

The recent tranquility inside Liberty’s indoor practice facility was replaced with music that danced off the walls, the shrill from a coach’s whistle and the pop of shoulder pads colliding.
The Flames were back in action.
Liberty resumed football-related activities Thursday following a two-week pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the players and coaching staff. The Flames, despite the regular season being concluded after their Dec. 5 road game against Coastal Carolina was canceled, are preparing for a bowl game.
Coach Hugh Freeze said Wednesday he is very confident Liberty is going to receive an invitation to a bowl game for the second straight season despite the Flames not having a primary bowl tie-in.
The Flames have a secondary tie-in contract that allows them to be placed in one of eight bowls owned by ESPN Events.
The Gasparilla Bowl is one of those eight, and seven national publications have the Flames (9-1) in that bowl game against either Georgia Tech or South Carolina.
ESPN, Athlon Sports and USA Today have the Flames playing Georgia Tech (3-7). The Athletic, 247Sports, College Football News and Stadium have Liberty playing South Carolina (2-8).
The final College Football Playoff rankings are slated to be revealed at noon Sunday, and the remainder of the bowl matchups should be released at that time.
“I have no idea where or who,” Freeze said. “I do think in talks with Ian [McCaw, athletic director] that we feel very comfortable that we’re going to play in one. That’s really all I know.”
Freeze said the first team meeting since the onset of the outbreak was held Thursday and that was when he was gauging if the team wanted to play in a bowl game.
All of the pre-Christmas bowl games are set, which means the Flames will have to remain in the program’s bubble and adhere to COVID restrictions through a second straight holiday.
Liberty hosted UMass the day after Thanksgiving.
“That’s not ideal,” Freeze said. “That’s not the way you would like to always do it.”
Virginia and Virginia Tech are two of 11 teams that have already opted out of playing in a bowl game. A 12th team, defending national champion LSU, is not participating because of a self-imposed postseason ban.
“I know our administration and our coaching staff is totally aligned. My sense is that a large percentage of our team is extremely excited about having our second ever bowl game,” Freeze said. “ … I would find it very hard to believe that there wouldn’t be a group that’s excited to play and those are the ones that will get ready.”
Quarterback Malik Willis, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 early this month, was at Thursday's practice.
Steal of the recruiting class?
Liberty secured two signees from players who had multiple Power Five offers (defensive lineman Khristian Zachary and linebacker Kaci Seegars), but there was an under-the-radar junior college tight end who Freeze couldn’t help but speak fondly of Wednesday.
Stetson Moore, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and just finished his redshirt sophomore season at Pearl River Community College, has the ability to enhance a tight end group that has made significant strides in Freeze’s offense.
He was rated a two-star JUCO prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
“He’s a matchup nightmare,” Freeze said. “Just go watch what we did to a lot of big-time DBs this year in Mississippi JUCO play.”
The four main tight ends (Jerome Jackson, Johnny Huntley, Chris Barrett and Michael Bollinger) have caught at least one touchdown pass this season, and Moore adds the versatility to be flexed out wide.
He caught 14 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns this season at Pearl River.
Freeze details recovery from COVID
Liberty announced late last week Freeze became the 22nd FBS head coach to test positive for COVID-19, and he was medically cleared to exit quarantine Tuesday. It was just in time for signing day and the beginning of practice.
Freeze said he did not experience fever or breathing issues. He revealed he had “two difficult nights of body aches and pains” and lost the sense of taste and smell.
“What was probably harder on me than the COVID was this isolation. I don’t like that any. I don’t like to stay inside, period,” Freeze said. “My wife [Jill], she’s a rule follower, so she was really on me about staying in my room and my part of the house. I was fortunate.”
