Liberty football notebook: Flames return to practice with hopes of bowl game in the future

“I have no idea where or who,” Freeze said. “I do think in talks with Ian [McCaw, athletic director] that we feel very comfortable that we’re going to play in one. That’s really all I know.”

Freeze said the first team meeting since the onset of the outbreak was held Thursday and that was when he was gauging if the team wanted to play in a bowl game.

All of the pre-Christmas bowl games are set, which means the Flames will have to remain in the program’s bubble and adhere to COVID restrictions through a second straight holiday.

Liberty hosted UMass the day after Thanksgiving.

“That’s not ideal,” Freeze said. “That’s not the way you would like to always do it.”

Virginia and Virginia Tech are two of 11 teams that have already opted out of playing in a bowl game. A 12th team, defending national champion LSU, is not participating because of a self-imposed postseason ban.

“I know our administration and our coaching staff is totally aligned. My sense is that a large percentage of our team is extremely excited about having our second ever bowl game,” Freeze said. “ … I would find it very hard to believe that there wouldn’t be a group that’s excited to play and those are the ones that will get ready.”