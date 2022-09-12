Liberty football notebook: Flames seek third win over ACC program; updates on Green and Daniels; and more

The first two weeks of the college football season proved the favorites from the Power Five conferences aren’t necessarily guaranteed wins against the underdogs from Group of Five leagues.

Appalachian State and Marshall secured marquee, program-defining triumphs over then-No. 6 Texas A&M and then-No. 8 Notre Dame, respectively. Georgia Southern got in on the action with a win over Nebraska. Those three triumphs came a week after Old Dominion stunned Virginia Tech in Norfolk.

ACC programs North Carolina State and North Carolina had to hold off East Carolina and App State, respectively, in Week 1, and FCS programs William & Mary and Delaware each scored wins over FBS teams.

Liberty has recorded two victories over power conference programs under Hugh Freeze, both coming in 2020 against Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Flames hope to add a third such triumph to their resume when they play at No. 19 Wake Forest at 5 p.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“You’re not going to win all the games when you play Power Five opponents at a Group of Five school, but I think it’s been proven on the last few weekends that it certainly is possible,” Freeze said Monday. “I think we’ve proven it’s possible here a few times. I think that does breed some confidence that you can go in and enjoy the opportunity and kind of see where it leaves you in the fourth quarter.”

The Flames (2-0) opened as a 16.5-point underdog against the Demon Deacons (2-0), who are coming off a 45-25 win at Vanderbilt. Wake went 11-3 and won the ACC Atlantic Division title in 2021.

The Deacons will not be the first ranked team Liberty plays this season. The Flames host BYU, currently ranked 12th, on Oct. 22, and then travel to play Arkansas on Nov. 5. The Razorbacks are 10th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

“It’s a great challenge, but great opportunity,” Freeze said. “I think our season is going to be full of that with the likes of them and BYU and Arkansas. They’re all going to be ranked in the top 15 or so, it appears. You’re playing three top-20 teams for sure. It’s a great, great challenge.”

Green, Daniels listed as day-to-day

On the mend from injuries, running back T.J. Green (lower body) and wide receiver CJ Daniels (ACL) both are slated to go through the individual portions of practice Tuesday, and the hope is both could transition to participate in team periods by Wednesday or Thursday.

Daniels suffered a torn ACL early in the spring practices, while Green sustained his setback early in training camp.

Daniels’ return could bolster a wide receiving corps that will be without Brody Brumm for four to five weeks. Brumm was seen sporting a walking boot on his left foot prior to Saturday’s game against UAB.

Treon Sibley worked with the running backs at Southern Miss and played at wide receiver against the Blazers.

Liberty going with Brown

Redshirt freshman Nick Brown missed a 37-yard field goal attempt early in the first quarter Saturday against UAB. It marked his second miss from within 40 yards in the first two weeks.

“We continue to miss field goals that are necessary points to win close games,” Freeze said. “We’ve got to try to improve there also.”

Brown’s 36-yard miss at Southern Miss came at the end of the first overtime that would have given the Flames the win. He converted from 26 yards in the second overtime, and made one from 32 yards in regulation.

Brayden Beck, who handled field goals and extra points in the second half of the 2021 season, is out at least one more week with an undisclosed injury. He may take over the kicking role once he is healthy.

“I think we’re going to go one more week with Nick,” Freeze said. “Brayden’s not quite healthy right now. I think that’s the plan right now.”