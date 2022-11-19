Liberty football notebook: Flames try to let Hokies score, Louis and Walker return, and more

It was a sight many Liberty fans probably didn’t expect to see late in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon: the defense got out of Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston’s way and was going to let him waltz untouched into the end zone.

Holston went down to the Williams Stadium turf after a modest gain and made the final two minutes agonizingly slip away for the Flames.

Liberty defensive linemen attempted to carry Holston into the end zone on the next play to keep as much time possible on the clock for their offense. It didn’t work, and the Hokies kept possession to let the final minute tick away in a 23-22 win.

The Flames’ plan should have looked familiar. It was one Coastal Carolina deployed in the 2020 Cure Bowl, as Liberty was attempting to take the final seconds off the clock and the Chanticleers desperately tried to drag running back Joshua Mack into the end zone.

“We tried it twice,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “They did a good job coaching them to lay down. We tried to carry them in the second time. That was the whole plan.”

Liberty (8-3) trailed by one point and knew if it let the Hokies (3-8, 1-6 ACC) score a touchdown, it would remain a one-score game.

Holston prevented the Liberty linemen from succeeding on the second play, going down at the 2-yard line.

Quarterback Grant Wells took three kneel-downs to end the game.

“From the get-go, we let our kids know that we would not be scoring on that drive,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said. “We wanted to get the first down and go down after the first down so we can run the clock out. Our staff did a great job managing that situation.”

Louis’ shines in return

Shedro Louis wore a black suit one week ago when he attended his father’s funeral at Bethel Assembly of God in Immokalee, Florida. He traded that in for the all-blue uniform combination Saturday, and scored an emotional touchdown.

Louis returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to cut Liberty’s deficit to 17-14. It was the Flames’ first kickoff return touchdown since Louis returned one 97 yards against Maine on Oct. 19, 2019.

“I thought Shedro played really well today, and proud of him,” Freeze said.

Louis immediately hugged Kristie Beitz, the senior associate athletics director for academic affairs, before being surrounded by his teammates.

Louis rushed for a team-high 64 yards on nine carries.

Walker makes second-half impact

Linebacker Ahmad Walker missed the first half after being ejected in the third quarter last weekend at UConn. He quickly made up for lost time in the second half.

Walker finished with four solo tackles and a sack. The linebacker rotation returned to normal with him back, and the defense thrived by holding the Hokies to six second-half points.

“It’s always kind of fun being out there with him. He brings a lot of energy to the defense,” Liberty free safety JaVon Scruggs said. “We just know that we can count on him, no matter what it is. … Ahmad Walker’s definitely going to make a play. Just having him back out there and being able to clean up our second-half defense is definitely why we were quote-unquote stingy in the second half.”

Another slow start

Liberty’s defense was electric against Arkansas and came within a field goal of posting a first-half shutout. That hasn’t been the case over the last two weeks.

UConn scored 21 first-half points in its 36-33 win last weekend, and the Hokies put up 17 first-half points Saturday.

“The last two weeks we actually have started pretty slow on defense,” Scruggs said. “For whatever reason, it might be just a couple of missed tackles and now they’re moving the chains, or somebody missed gap fitting or something along those lines.”

News and notes

Liberty defensive tackle Kendy Charles sacked Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells for a safety with 12:04 left in the third quarter. It was the Flames’ second safety of the season and marked the first time the Hokies allowed a safety since the 2008 ACC championship game against Boston College. … Virginia Tech rushed for a season-high 176 yards. The Hokies’ previous high was 144 yards on Sept. 10 against Boston College. … Liberty has now allowed three straight teams to top the 100-yard mark on the ground. Four had accomplished the feat in the season’s first eight games. … The Flames fell to 0-2 against ACC teams at Williams Stadium. They lost to Syracuse 24-0 in the 2019 season opener. … Liberty defensive end Durrell Johnson had three tackles for a loss to give him 21.5 for the season. He became the second player in program history to reach the 20 TFL mark, joining Jason Wells, who had a program-record 25 in 2000.