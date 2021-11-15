Liberty football notebook: Flames welcome second ranked FBS team to Lynchburg, and more

Liberty was accustomed to welcoming teams ranked in the Top 25 during its time in the Football Championship Subdivision. It was customary for teams like Stony Brook, Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern to be among the nation’s top teams during the Big South Conference days, and even a visit from a perennial power like Montana in 2015 drew a large crowd.
Those opportunities of playing ranked teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks haven’t come around as often. The Flames’ Nov. 6 matchup at No. 15 Ole Miss marked the third time they have played a ranked team since moving to the top-tier subdivision.
And for the first time since moving to the FBS, Liberty will face ranked opponents in back-to-back games.
Louisiana was ranked 22nd in Sunday’s release of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and the Ragin’ Cajuns visit Williams Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday to mark only the second ranked FBS team to play in Lynchburg.
The first came in the 2019 season opener. Syracuse was ranked 22nd in the AP poll, and Flames coach Hugh Freeze coached from a hospital bed in the press box following back surgery for a staph infection.
“I’d like to forget that debut,” Freeze said with a chuckle Monday morning.
Liberty (7-3) lost that 2019 matchup with the Orange 24-0, and the Flames are 1-1 in the other two meetings with ranked teams.
Ole Miss claimed a 27-14 win in Oxford, Mississippi.
Liberty, though, is undefeated against teams ranked in the top 10 thanks to a dramatic 37-34 overtime win over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the 2020 Cure Bowl.
A lot has changed for Liberty since the first ranked FBS team visited Lynchburg. For starters, Freeze is walking the sidelines without complications. The Flames are 25-8 and have not lost at home since that setback.
“I think if you were to poll coaches around the country, I have no idea what they would say, but I do think they would recognize Liberty as one of several non-Power Five schools that would get your attention if you’re playing them,” Freeze said. “I think we’ve become somewhat relevant and hopefully we’ll continue to compete at a level that makes people feel that way.”
Aldridge nominated for Broyles
Defensive line coach Josh Aldridge was one of 59 nominations for the Broyles Award, which is handed out annually to the nation's top assistant coach.
The Liberty defensive front, considered the "tip of the spear," has been a force this season.
The Flames entered this week's games tied with Clemson for sixth in the nation with 7.5 tackles for a loss per game, tied with Texas A&M and Wake Forest for 23rd in the nation with 2.9 sacks per game, and they rank 45th in the nation in rushing defense (134.4 yards per game).
Getting the students to stick around
Liberty’s Thanksgiving break begins following the final class Friday and ends Sunday, Nov. 28. Freeze has previously mentioned he wants the students to stick around an extra day to fill the student section against the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference).
How will that happen? He’s not sure just yet.
“I’ve got to talk to Ian [McCaw, athletic director] about a plan on that. I’ve got to figure out a plan,” Freeze said. “That’s going to be a hard task, I bet, but I’m sure going to try.”
A welcomed rest
Liberty and fellow FBS independent BYU were among the last teams to enjoy an open week in the 2021 season. The Flames and Cougars played 10 straight games before taking a break.
Liberty practiced Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before taking Thursday through Sunday off so the players could rest and the coaches could spend some time out recruiting.
Freeze said he hopes to see “a little better pep in our step and a little more energy” when practices kick into full gear Tuesday.
“I think we’ll be as healthy as we can be,” he added. “There’s still those that you have lost for the year that won’t be back. The ones that can try to play, certainly the last week off will help them be in a better situation to do so.”
Speaking of returning from injury
Defensive end Durrell Johnson played limited snaps against Ole Miss in his return to the field. He missed three games following surgery on his right knee and had three tackles and one tackle for a loss against the Rebels.
“He played solid. You could tell he’s not 100%, but he played solid,” Freeze said of Johnson. “Hopefully [last] week off and [this week] to get back in game shape will help him.”
Johnson’s return gives Liberty five defensive ends in the rotation.
The elevated platform returned
Freeze, after utilizing a hospital bed and medical chair for the first two games of the 2019 season, was able to coach from the sidelines using an elevated platform for four weeks while his back healed.
His friend, UCF coach Gus Malzahn, inquired about how that setup worked. Malzahn fractured the tibia in his right knee while coaching the Golden Knights against Tulane on Nov. 6, and he used the elevated platform for UCF’s home game against SMU this past weekend.
“He did call me early last week to ask me exactly what I used when I had my back issue. I did talk him through that,” Freeze said. “ … I’m glad he was able to do that. I know he’s not real happy about his injury.”
Bowl projections
Six publications have released their bowl projections following Week 11 games, and each publication has Liberty playing in a bowl game for the third straight season.
Three of them (Action Network, College Football News and 247Sports) are projecting the Flames will play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The matchups, though, vary with projections against Memphis (Action Network), Missouri (CFN) and Florida (247).
Athlon Sports and one ESPN writer have Liberty playing in the Cure Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 17 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. CBS Sports has Liberty in the Camellia Bowl against Appalachian State on Christmas Day at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, and the second writer from ESPN pits the Flames against West Virginia in the First Responder Bowl (Dec. 28 in Dallas).