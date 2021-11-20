Liberty football notebook: Freeze feels Flames did not compete, and more

Hugh Freeze sensed something different during the week of practice leading up to Saturday’s matchup with No. 22 Louisiana at Williams Stadium. The Liberty football coach felt there was some complacency in practices, but not to the point it would affect how the Flames played against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Freeze’s tone certainly changed after a 42-14 loss that ended the Flames’ 15-game home winning streak.
“We did not play well tonight, we didn’t coach well. This is the first game since I’ve been here that I felt like we did not compete. That’s very disappointing,” he said. “I shared that with our team. It’s just a very disappointing night. I hate it for our fans, I hate it for our administration and I hate it for our school. We take pride in competing for 60 minutes and something was off tonight, and ultimately that’s my responsibility.”
Liberty (7-4) trailed by three touchdowns midway through the second quarter and rallied to cut the deficit to 21-14 early in the third quarter. However, as the turnovers added up and Louisiana (10-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) pulled away, some players felt Freeze’s issue was with the body language on the sideline.
“The first half I felt like we competed. Coming out in the third quarter I felt like we competed,” linebacker Storey Jackson said. “Somewhere between there and the fourth quarter, I felt like we just had to come out stronger and do better. We were playing against some bad calls with the refs. We’ve got to play over that. We’ve just got to finish and find a way.”
Quarterback Malik Willis categorized it as “more of a little post bye week blues.” Several players went home during the four days off and got to see family members after 10 consecutive weeks of games.
“Sometimes it just don’t snap right back away,” Willis said. “I hope this put it into perspective for people and let us know we don’t have a lot of time left.”
The offensive line didn’t sack the sacks
Liberty’s offensive line surrendered seven more sacks Saturday night.
It brought the season total to 45, which is five fewer than the number of sacks the Flames allowed in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined.
Several of those pressures led to Liberty turning the ball over six times. Those are the most turnovers committed in the Flames’ FBS era.
“We’ve played some pretty good teams, some really good defensive lines, and we’ve certainly got some improving to do,” Freeze said of the O-line. “We’ve got to go recruit and get some help there and get better.”
Not faring well against ranked teams
Liberty fell to 1-3 against ranked teams since the start of the 2019 season. The Flames have lost to Syracuse, Ole Miss and Louisiana, and the lone triumph came over Coastal Carolina in the 2020 Cure Bowl.
Two of those setbacks came at home to Syracuse and Louisiana. Both teams were ranked 22nd in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and the combined score of those games was 66-14.
The Flames’ 15 straight home victories came between those two losses.
Those turnovers
Willis and quarterback Johnathan Bennett combined to throw three interceptions, marking the fourth time this season the Flames have thrown three interceptions in a game.
Those weren’t the only miscues that hurt Liberty.
Shedro Louis fumbled on the Flames’ first drive in Louisiana territory and DeMario Douglas muffed a punt 1 minute, 38 seconds later to give the Ragin’ Cajuns excellent field position.
While Louisiana didn’t score off those first two miscues, the third one gave it a 21-0 lead.
Max Morgan bobbled a snap on a punt and then whiffed trying to get it away. Dalen Cambre scooped up the loose ball and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.
“It’s deflating. Just deflating. It seemed like the game started with that and just like it wasn’t important to us tonight,” Freeze said. “I’ve got to find a way to make sure that our kids are better prepared to play. I told them in there it’s like we’re independent, we’re bowl eligible and we don’t have to work hard or something. It was something off tonight I felt like, for sure. Now, give credit to Louisiana and Billy [Napier] and his guys. They did a good job. We certainly were not our best tonight. Turnovers make it extremely hard to beat a good team.”
A noticeable absence and two returns
JaVon Scruggs did not play in the second half after playing both at rover and free safety in the first half. One of the team’s captains had played in every half in the first 10 games of the season.
“We don’t know yet,” was Freeze’s response when asked if Scruggs was OK.
Offensive lineman John Kourtis made his season debut and played at right guard.
Wide receiver Jaivian Lofton played for the first time since suffering a right-knee injury in the season opener against Campbell.