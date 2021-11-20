Liberty football notebook: Freeze feels Flames did not compete, and more

Hugh Freeze sensed something different during the week of practice leading up to Saturday’s matchup with No. 22 Louisiana at Williams Stadium. The Liberty football coach felt there was some complacency in practices, but not to the point it would affect how the Flames played against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Freeze’s tone certainly changed after a 42-14 loss that ended the Flames’ 15-game home winning streak.

“We did not play well tonight, we didn’t coach well. This is the first game since I’ve been here that I felt like we did not compete. That’s very disappointing,” he said. “I shared that with our team. It’s just a very disappointing night. I hate it for our fans, I hate it for our administration and I hate it for our school. We take pride in competing for 60 minutes and something was off tonight, and ultimately that’s my responsibility.”

Liberty (7-4) trailed by three touchdowns midway through the second quarter and rallied to cut the deficit to 21-14 early in the third quarter. However, as the turnovers added up and Louisiana (10-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) pulled away, some players felt Freeze’s issue was with the body language on the sideline.