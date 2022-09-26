Liberty football notebook: Freeze 'hopeful' Salter and others will be available at ODU, and more

Liberty’s offense looked significantly different in Saturday’s nine-point win over Akron. More specifically, four starters were relegated to wearing street clothes and being spectators for the victory over the Mid-American Conference program.

There might be good news on the horizon for the offense heading into this weekend’s matchup at Old Dominion (6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+). Flames coach Hugh Freeze said he is “hopeful” quarterback Kaidon Salter, wide receiver Caleb Snead, left tackle Naasir Watkins and left guard Jacob Bodden can play against the Monarchs.

“I feel pretty good that we’ll get some of those back,” Freeze said, adding he was specifically feeling good about Salter, Watkins and Bodden after Monday morning’s walkthrough. “We sure need them to come back and help us, particularly on the O-line. We were better when we rotated people.”

The quartet suffered their respective injuries in the Flames’ one-point loss at Wake Forest on Sept. 17. Freeze has not disclosed Salter’s injury, while Snead wore a walking boot and utilized a knee walker scooter to avoid putting pressure on his right foot.

Watkins favored his right knee after going down in the first half. Bodden wore a sling on his right arm after coming out against the Demon Deacons and suited up in practice last week.

The offensive line rotated seven players against the Zips.

“We’d like to have about nine, so obviously if those two jump back in,” Freeze said of the offensive line rotation.

Finke undergoes surgery

Senior associate athletic trainer Barry Finke underwent successful surgery for a compound fracture in his right leg after suffering the freak injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Akron.

Finke, who has been on Liberty’s staff since 2005 and was promoted to his current position in 2012, suffered the injury when quarterback Johnathan Bennett was forced out of bounds on a first-down run with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the first half. Bennett slid and took out Finke’s right leg.

Freeze said Saturday night he knew “it was not good when you can see the blood coming out. That’s not a good break.”

Finke was taken off the field on a stretcher and loaded into a nearby ambulance.

Freeze said he was told by Dr. John Prahinski the surgery went extremely well, and Prahinski expects Finke to make a full recovery.

“He’s determined he’ll be at the game Saturday,” Freeze said. “He serves us very, very, very well here. I just hate that he’s going to go through this, but I’m certain he’ll make it. We’re also glad that our university gives us the resources to have other people in place.”

Assistant athletic trainers Alex Fleming and Alexander Logwood will handle Finke’s duties while he is recovering.

Rahimi out for first half at ODU

Starting strong safety Robert Rahimi was ejected early in the third quarter after he was called for targeting on a tackle of Akron quarterback DJ Irons. That means Rahimi will have to sit out the first half of Saturday’s game at ODU.

Freeze said the play was one of several he sent in to be reviewed by the national coordinator of officials. The hope is a review would state Rahimi was wrongly flagged for targeting and then be cleared to play in the first half.

“I thought that one was questionable,” Freeze said. “It wasn’t very hard of a hit. I didn’t think it was quite helmet to helmet.”

Freshman Brylan Green played extended snaps against the Zips in Rahimi’s absence, as did fellow freshman A’Khori Jones.

The Flames could move nickelback Quinton Reese back to a deep safety alongside JaVon Scruggs and then move Juawan Treadwell into the starting lineup at nickelback.

That was the move made in Scruggs’ absence at Wake Forest.

“It’s no different than how we did have Scruggs for the Wake game and you had to move some pieces around,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “Those guys back there are pretty interchangeable. You’ve just got to have a good week of practice and have them ready.”

It marked the second time Rahimi has been ejected for targeting this season. He was disqualified in the first half of the season opener at Southern Miss when he led with the crown of his helmet and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Golden Eagles quarterback Ty Keyes.

Daniels makes season debut

Wide receiver CJ Daniels, who underwent surgery six months ago for an ACL tear in his right knee, made his season debut against the Zips. Bennett and backup quarterback Nate Hampton didn’t target Daniels in his limited series, which featured him running full routes and not being limited in his movement.

Snead’s absence likely creates an opportunity for Daniels to get more playing time, as the 6-foot-2 Daniels can play both in the slot and on the outside.

He led the Flames with seven receiving touchdowns and was second on the team with 37 receptions and 629 yards a year ago.

“It was good,” Freeze said of how Daniels’ right knee was holding up. “He’s ready to play more; you could tell in today’s time we spent together. I expect to see him get more snaps this week.”