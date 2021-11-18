Liberty football notebook: Freeze likes current commitments in recruiting class, and more

Ryan Gunter, from Hewitt-Trussville High in Alabama, is the only offensive lineman who has verbally committed. Valor Christian (Colorado) senior Jordan Norwood is the lone linebacker currently in the class, while three cornerbacks (Antwon Jackson, Dexter Ricks and Brylan Green) have committed.

“I like our commitments. I watched them again this week on tape, their recent games and stuff. I like those guys,” Freeze said. “We’ve kind of slowed down in trying to juggle this first full year of the new world of recruiting with transfer portal and being able to visit those kids. I don’t know if I have the correct way to do it yet, it’s kind of trial by error.”

Pierre no longer on roster

Linebacker Aaron Pierre, a team captain since the beginning of the 2020 season, was officially removed from the active roster Tuesday. He had not been with the team since playing in an Oct. 16 game at Louisiana-Monroe.

“It’s all family related and we wish him the best. He’s doing what he thinks is best for his family,” Freeze said. “We hate that he’s not with us, but when somebody tells me this is best for my family or for my mom or for my child, whatever it is, I don’t argue with that a whole lot.”