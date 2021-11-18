Liberty football notebook: Freeze likes current commitments in recruiting class, and more

The early signing period for college football teams begins Dec. 15, and Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze is still in the process of finalizing how the 2022 recruiting class will look.
The Flames currently have 11 verbal commitments from high school seniors. Ten of those commitments are three-star recruits, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Freeze said he intends on signing a full 25-player class to get to the maximum of 85 scholarship players. The Flames are expected to lose 18 super seniors to graduation and others could either graduate or transfer following the conclusion of the season.
The recruiting class could feature an even split of high school seniors and players out of the transfer portal or be slanted in one direction. Freeze, though, still isn't sure how recruiting will play out in the next month or when the traditional signing day arrives on Feb. 2.
“I hope that what we have planned is the correct plan, but it certainly comes with some uncertainty,” Freeze said Thursday after practice. “How many [scholarships] do you save? Truthfully you’ve got to hope and pray that your team stays the way it is, too. It’s a new world for sure.”
Freeze said the biggest needs in this recruiting cycle are on the offensive line (specifically at tackle), linebacker and cornerback.
Ryan Gunter, from Hewitt-Trussville High in Alabama, is the only offensive lineman who has verbally committed. Valor Christian (Colorado) senior Jordan Norwood is the lone linebacker currently in the class, while three cornerbacks (Antwon Jackson, Dexter Ricks and Brylan Green) have committed.
“I like our commitments. I watched them again this week on tape, their recent games and stuff. I like those guys,” Freeze said. “We’ve kind of slowed down in trying to juggle this first full year of the new world of recruiting with transfer portal and being able to visit those kids. I don’t know if I have the correct way to do it yet, it’s kind of trial by error.”
Pierre no longer on roster
Linebacker Aaron Pierre, a team captain since the beginning of the 2020 season, was officially removed from the active roster Tuesday. He had not been with the team since playing in an Oct. 16 game at Louisiana-Monroe.
“It’s all family related and we wish him the best. He’s doing what he thinks is best for his family,” Freeze said. “We hate that he’s not with us, but when somebody tells me this is best for my family or for my mom or for my child, whatever it is, I don’t argue with that a whole lot.”
Pierre, a native of Tampa, Florida, appeared in the season’s first seven games with one start against UAB. He appeared in 30 games since the 2018 season and had 66 tackles (32 solo), 4.0 tackles for a loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries.
Kickoff time set for regular-season finale
Liberty’s regular-season finale against Army, slated for Nov. 27 inside Williams Stadium, will kick off at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Black Knights are making their first visit to Lynchburg. They are currently 5-4 heading into Saturday’s home game against UMass.
Army hosted Liberty in the second week of the 2018 season. The Black Knights claimed a 38-14 win at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.
Liberty set to receive achievement award
Liberty’s most distinguished athlete season will be honored Saturday when the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame presents the university with the Eddie Webb Achievement Award.
It is the first time Liberty will receive the honor in the 25 years of the award’s existence.
The award has been presented since 1996 to the institutions in the University Division (Division I) and College Division (Divisions II and III) that post the highest winning percentage in intercollegiate athletics in Virginia.
Liberty won 70.5% of its athletic contests (220-90-7 record) in 2020-21 that featured 10 conference championships and the 2020 Cure Bowl.
Will Driscoll, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame executive director, will present the award to Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw during Saturday’s football game between Liberty and Louisiana.