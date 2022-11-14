Liberty football notebook: Freeze looking for quarterback to give offense 'a spark'

Johnathan Bennett has been at the helm for two of the biggest wins in Liberty football’s history. He even helped give the Flames a third-quarter lead this past weekend at UConn.

However, there were inconsistent moments sprinkled in during the three-point loss to the Huskies. Those missed opportunities added up in a setback that dropped Liberty out of the national polls, and it led to coach Hugh Freeze keeping the starting role open for Saturday’s noon contest against Virginia Tech at Williams Stadium.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they respond this week. We’re looking for somebody to give us a spark and be consistent with the game plan and even in practice be consistent,” Freeze said. “I’ll say we weren’t real consistent in practice last week, and that’s what I told our coaches this morning. Until we have that feeling, we’re probably not going to be real consistent on Saturdays. Kent [Austin, quarterbacks coach] and I, we’ve got a good work job ahead of us this week to get one to show us that you’re ready to be consistent on Saturday.”

The Flames are 8-2 despite starting three different quarterbacks this season. Bennett has been at the helm for six of those games, and he has been at his best over the past three games by completing 68% of his passes for 672 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I’ll say this, JB did some really good things but missed a lot of opportunities,” Freeze said of Bennett’s performance at UConn.

Redshirt freshman Kaidon Salter made his first appearance Saturday since Oct. 1 at Old Dominion. He missed four games after undergoing surgery for a groin injury, and his limited snaps against the Huskies did not go as scripted.

He completed 1 of 3 passes for six yards and lost a fumble on one of his two runs that led to Jackson Mitchell returning it 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

“We had a good package that I really liked, but he didn’t respond well at all, and that was disappointing,” Freeze said.

The other option is Charlie Brewer, who has played only three snaps since suffering a fracture in his right (throwing) hand in the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss. Brewer has suited up and gone through pregame warmups in each of the past two games but has not seen the field.

Brewer, a transfer from Utah, is in his final season of eligibility.

“I didn’t think he could throw it last week well enough and it was too many turnovers in practice,” Freeze said. “I hate it for him, man, and the way his season has gone. Hopefully this week is different, and it shows up differently.”

Walker out for first half

Linebacker Ahmad Walker was ejected for targeting late in the third quarter at UConn and will miss the first half of Saturday’s game against the Hokies (2-8, 1-6 ACC).

“It looked like it’s targeting,” Freeze said. “Wasn’t surprised at all that it was called.”

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said he is “fairly confident” Mike Smith Jr., who missed the matchup with the Huskies, will suit up and play against Virginia Tech.

Smith went through early warmups at Pratt & Whitney Stadium but emerged in street clothes when the team took the field.

That means Smith, Aakil Washington, Tyren Dupree and Jerome Jolly Jr. will be the four primary linebackers rotating in the first half. Freshman Jordan Norwood also could play after participating on special teams against UConn.

“I think we should be fine,” Aldridge said. “Just got to make sure everybody is on the same page for a half from a position standpoint, and I have to be on point with the rotation for a half, really. It won’t be anything out of the ordinary, honestly.”

Reese’s fluke injury

Nickelback Quinton Reese was suited up and ready to play against UConn, but he remained on the sideline and never took the field. He suffered a spain of his acromioclavicular (AC) joint during warmups and was held out as a precaution.

“He’ll try hard to get there,” Freeze said of Reese’s plan to play this weekend. “… They were doing just some warmup drills and just a fluke thing.”

Juawan Treadwell and Preston Hodge rotated at nickelback in Reese’s absence.

Louis, Green expected to lead running back corps

Shedro Louis, who attended the funeral for his father, Louiders, this past weekend, is back with the team and expected to be heavily featured in Liberty’s offensive attack against Virginia Tech.

Louis’ return will allow T.J. Green to continue to get eased back into the running back rotation. Green played a season-high 58 snaps at UConn with both Louis and Dae Dae Hunter (torn LCL) out. Green rushed for a career-high 119 yards on 24 carries.

“He doesn’t have the elusiveness of Dae Dae or the breakaway speed, but he ran for 100 yards and ran really solid. He played 58 plays and that’s too many,” Freeze said of Green. “You get Shedro back, where they split those 80 plays that we had. Hopefully those two can stay healthy, and then some short-yardage stuff for Malik [Caper].”

Green missed the first five games of the season after suffering a PCL sprain in his left knee. He had nine carries in three games before being elevated to the starter’s role against the Huskies.

“I think that’s going to be very helpful to us to have Shedro back where they can split those and [T.J. won’t] be gassed like he was,” Freeze said, noting Green was unable to pick up first downs on fourth-quarter runs that were available. “Maybe if he had played all year he wouldn’t have been, but there’s no way you can simulate 58 plays in a game for a guy that’s been injured and getting half the reps in practice. Even though Dom’s been giving him extra conditioning, you can’t replicate the emotion and the adrenaline and everything’s that flowing, and he just had really nothing left in his tank there at the end.”