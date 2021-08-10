Liberty football notebook: Freeze reflects on Bowden's legacy, Flames receiving votes, and more

There’s not a day that goes by for Hugh Freeze that the memory of his first interaction with a college football coaching legend doesn’t return to the surface.
He distinctly remembers what it was like attending a coaching clinic at Florida State as the football coach at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee. He absorbed everything he could listening to Bobby Bowden and others discuss the details that could help a coach take his program to the next level.
It was during this particular trip to the clinic in Tallahassee, Florida, that Freeze found the courage to introduce himself to Bowden at a dinner. To Freeze’s surprise, Bowden invited him into his office for a lengthy chat that was about everything but football.
“I was a high school coach, and he didn’t know me from Adam,” Freeze recalled Tuesday. “ … We had a great conversation there about faith and how that transcends coaching philosophies.”
Freeze fondly remembered Bowden, the two-time national champion coach at Florida State, who died Sunday at the age of 91. Bowden was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in July.
“Man, the way he treated people, no matter what your status was, what your influence was, and certainly it had nothing to do with what you could do for him. He had that amazing knack to make everyone feel important and valued and listened to,” Freeze said. “That’s probably a lost art somewhat in today’s times. I sure hope that the rest of my career I can somewhat emulate everything that he did as a coach and as a man.”
Bowden retired from coaching in 2009 with the second-most victories as a college football coach. His 377 triumphs trail only Joe Paterno’s 409 wins.
Bowden is most known for his time coaching at Florida State. He led the Seminoles to two national championships in 1993 and 1999, and his teams finished in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 polls for 14 consecutive seasons between 1987 and 2000.
FSU posted a record of 152-19-1 over those 14 seasons.
Freeze said he remained in contact with Bowden after that first conversation and brought him in to speak to his Ole Miss teams a couple of times.
“It’s almost amazing to me how coach Bowden had the direct impact on so many people,” Freeze said. “And boy, if I could somehow get half the way to emulate what he’s done.”
Liberty receiving votes in preseason coaches poll
Liberty had never received a vote in an FBS preseason poll since joining the subdivision in 2018.
That changed Tuesday with the Flames coming in fifth in the receiving votes category in the USA Today Sports AFCA preseason coaches Top 25 poll.
Liberty received 68 points in the initial poll. The Flames return 20 of 22 starters from last season’s team that finished 18th in the final coaches poll.
“I think we’re going to take that as a chip on our shoulder and just come out and play hard, 110% every game, and let the final score do the talking,” running back Joshua Mack said.
Two of Liberty’s opponents on the 2021 schedule cracked the top 25.
Louisiana is 23rd and Ole Miss is 25th.
Army and UAB, two other teams on the Flames’ schedule, were among those receiving votes.
Scruggs, Clark battling injuries
Projected defensive starters JaVon Scruggs and TreShaun Clark are both being limited in practice with minor injuries, according to Freeze.
Scruggs, the former Appomattox County High standout, had his left hamstring heavily taped for Tuesday’s practice and participated in light drills during the portion open to the media.
Clark strained a calf and spent the morning in the training room.
“We don’t expect either one of those to miss any time whatsoever at this point,” Freeze said.
Cornerback Daijahn Anthony, a transfer from Division II Shepherd, tore a meniscus, and Freeze said he will undergo surgery this week. The coach is hopeful Anthony can return in a four-week span.
Another cornerback, Deon Biggins, has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Freeze projects it may be a week before he returns to full activity.
“That’s it right now, thank goodness,” Freeze said.
Celebrity sighting
Freeze posted a photo of him and country music singer Trace Adkins on Twitter after Monday’s practice. Adkins was in town for a concert held that night at the Academy Center of the Arts.
“I absolutely love that guy. I got to meet him at the premier of ‘I Can Only Imagine’ that I was fortunate to get invited to,” Freeze said of the 2018 faith-based movie Adkins starred in alongside Dennis Quaid. “I got to hang out with him a little bit there. Huge football fan, loves college football, and he and his wife, he was telling me, they go to a lot of bowl games every year.”
Freeze said he was unable to attend the concert but was able to get tickets for his three daughters, Ragan, Jordan and Madison.
Adkins plans on returning to Lynchburg to attend the Nov. 27 game between the Flames and Army.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him then,” Freeze said.