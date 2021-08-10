Liberty football notebook: Freeze reflects on Bowden's legacy, Flames receiving votes, and more

There’s not a day that goes by for Hugh Freeze that the memory of his first interaction with a college football coaching legend doesn’t return to the surface.

He distinctly remembers what it was like attending a coaching clinic at Florida State as the football coach at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee. He absorbed everything he could listening to Bobby Bowden and others discuss the details that could help a coach take his program to the next level.

It was during this particular trip to the clinic in Tallahassee, Florida, that Freeze found the courage to introduce himself to Bowden at a dinner. To Freeze’s surprise, Bowden invited him into his office for a lengthy chat that was about everything but football.

“I was a high school coach, and he didn’t know me from Adam,” Freeze recalled Tuesday. “ … We had a great conversation there about faith and how that transcends coaching philosophies.”

Freeze fondly remembered Bowden, the two-time national champion coach at Florida State, who died Sunday at the age of 91. Bowden was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in July.