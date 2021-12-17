Liberty football notebook: Freeze rekindles friendships with Eastern Michigan, South Alabama coaches

MOBILE, Ala. — Hugh Freeze and Chris Creighton have known each other for more than 13 years, since Freeze hired Tom Allen on his staff at Lambuth in 2008. That simple hire brought the two coaches together, and they have remained friends.

Creighton, the Eastern Michigan coach, is one of Allen’s closest friends, and Freeze and Allen developed a similar rapport during stops at Lambuth, Arkansas State and Ole Miss.

“We get together every year when we have that AFCA deal that they ask us to come to as head coaches for head coaches meetings,” Freeze, in his third season as Liberty’s coach, said. “ … I think [a small group of coaches] all kind of have the same mindset of what coaching is really about. Hopefully we remind each other. [Creighton's] got great wisdom when we sit in those meetings. I think he's a heck of a guy and great coach.”

Freeze poached Allen from Creighton’s staff at Drake when he took the job at Arkansas State, and Creighton returned the favor this past offseason when he hired RJ Fleming as the Eagles’ receivers coach. Fleming spent two seasons as an offensive analyst at Liberty under Freeze.

“You just want high character guys who love the guys that they’re coaching and who are experts at what they do and have the ability to recruit and attract people to who we are and how we do it,” Creighton said. “I always do an exhaustive interview process and references and all that when I don’t know the person we’re considering hiring. They were incredibly helpful at Liberty. They think the world of him, and he’s been everything they said he’d be and more.”

Creighton and Liberty cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley briefly coached together at Drake, and Creighton said he thinks the world of Hunley. EMU defensive coordinator Neal Neathery coached current Liberty graduate assistant Vontrell King-Williams at UTSA.

Freeze connects with familiar faces

Freeze and his coaching staff spent Wednesday evening with their spouses celebrating Christmas. The group had four special guests with them.

Kane Wommack and Corey Batoon each brought their spouses to join the festivities.

Wommack and Batoon both worked under Freeze at Ole Miss, and Wommack and Batoon both work at South Alabama, the site of Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl between Liberty (7-5) and Eastern Michigan (7-5). Kickoff from Hancock Whitney Stadium is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Wommack is the head coach at South Alabama, and one of his first hires was bringing in Batoon as his defensive coordinator. Batoon spent the 2020 season as the safeties coach at Liberty.

A homecoming for Bodden

Liberty left guard Jacob Bodden’s hometown is listed as Hoover, Alabama, on Liberty’s athletics website. He grew up in the town and went to Hoover High School.

However, he wasn’t born in Hoover. Bodden said he was born in Mobile and lived there for “about a year or two,” and obviously was ecstatic to learn the Flames were heading to the Port City for the LendingTree Bowl.

"I really, really enjoyed seeing Alabama pop up and this is going to be the third game this season that we're playing in Alabama,” he said. “Definitely good on my family travel-wise and everything, so we can get my family and a bunch of my friends to come down and watch the game.”

The itinerary for both Liberty and Eastern Michigan included tours of the Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line at the Mobile Aeroplex and the USS Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Bodden said he had been to the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park many times and it was “nice to go see that again.”

Distinctly different bowl histories

Liberty is aiming to improve to 3-0 in bowl games after winning back-to-back Cure Bowls in 2019 and 2020. The Flames would join Appalachian State as the only teams to win bowl games in their first three seasons of bowl eligibility after transitioning from the FCS to the FBS.

Eastern Michigan, on the other hand, is looking for its second bowl win in program history.

The Eagles’ lone bowl triumph came in the 1987 California Bowl, a 30-27 win over San Jose State. That season represents the Eagles’ lone Mid-American Conference championship.

EMU is 0-3 in its other bowl appearances (2016 Bahamas Bowl, 2018 Camellia Bowl and 2019 Quick Lane Bowl). The Eagles lost those three bowl games by a combined 10 points.

Nine Flames named to All-Independent team

Quarterback Malik Willis and linebacker Storey Jackson headlined Liberty’s selections to Phil Steele’s All-Independent team that was recently released.

Willis and Jackson were first-team selections, and seven players garnered second-team nods.

DeMario Douglas was a second-team selection at both wide receiver and punt returner. Tight end Johnny Huntley, right guard Brendan Schlittler, defensive end TreShaun Clark, defensive tackles Elijah James and Ralfs Rusins, and long snapper Austin Mock also were honored.

