Liberty football notebook: Freeze savors emotional return to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Hugh Freeze’s typical pregame ritual for road games features him coming onto the field early, sitting alone on the Liberty bench and getting his thoughts together before the Flames take the field.

It was vastly different late Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Freeze fulfilled many requests for on-field photos. Diehard Ole Miss fans chatted with him for minutes on end. Whenever the Liberty football coach turned around, someone else was there waiting to greet him with a hug and chats of the good old days when Freeze manned the Rebels’ home sidelines.

Freeze, honestly, wasn’t sure of the type of reception he was going to receive in his return to his hometown. From throngs of fans coming to see him Friday night at the team hotel in Tupelo to the support he received during the Flames’ 27-14 loss to the nation’s 15th-ranked team, Freeze was overwhelmed.