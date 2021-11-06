Liberty football notebook: Freeze savors emotional return to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Hugh Freeze’s typical pregame ritual for road games features him coming onto the field early, sitting alone on the Liberty bench and getting his thoughts together before the Flames take the field.
It was vastly different late Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Freeze fulfilled many requests for on-field photos. Diehard Ole Miss fans chatted with him for minutes on end. Whenever the Liberty football coach turned around, someone else was there waiting to greet him with a hug and chats of the good old days when Freeze manned the Rebels’ home sidelines.
Freeze, honestly, wasn’t sure of the type of reception he was going to receive in his return to his hometown. From throngs of fans coming to see him Friday night at the team hotel in Tupelo to the support he received during the Flames’ 27-14 loss to the nation’s 15th-ranked team, Freeze was overwhelmed.
“Just first I want to say to the Ole Miss people, thank you for your kindness to me and my family. It couldn’t have gone any better from that regard,” he said. “Obviously I don’t like losing and wish we had a chance to win at the end, but as far as the reception from the Ole Miss people last night at the hotel in Tupelo when we arrived or when we’re walking into [the locker room] at halftime, I felt they were just incredibly kind.
“That is a huge,” Freeze started to say before he began tearing up and his voice trembled. “It’s an answered prayer for Jill [his wife] and I.”
Freeze, his wife and his three daughters spent the hours leading up to the game catching up with familiar faces at the stadium, this time on the visiting sideline.
His oldest daughter, Ragan, coordinated tickets for family and friends, and Freeze said Thursday he had to buy tickets for the number of people who had reached out in the days leading up to the game.
A running game emerges
The Liberty running game through nine weeks was primarily quarterback Malik Willis with an occasional splash of running backs Joshua Mack, T.J. Green or Shedro Louis.
The running backs had their chances to shine in their most complete performance of the season.
Louis became the first tailback to reach the century mark with 101 yards on seven carries. Mack added 98 yards on 19 attempts as the Flames (7-3) racked up 284 rushing yards against the Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC).
“We always preach about rushing the ball wins games,” Louis said. “We were trying to stay in the game, so that’s what we had to win.”
Liberty hadn’t had two tailbacks rush for more than 100 yards in a game since the 2020 regular-season finale when Mack and Peytton Pickett combined for 234 yards and two touchdowns against UMass.
Louis joins Willis as the only players on the Liberty roster to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season.
Mack’s season high entering the game was 91 against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 9
Sacks, sacks and more sacks
Ole Miss set the tone defensively on Liberty’s first drive by recording three sacks.
It didn’t get any better for the Flames.
The Rebels racked up a whopping nine sacks Saturday, easily the most the Flames have surrendered this season. Only Villanova in 1990 posted more sacks in a game with 10.
“We just lost a bunch of one-on-ones in the first half,” Freeze said. “We were in some third-and-longs and they brought pressure.”
Ole Miss racked up seven first-half sacks, which eclipsed the mark of six for most allowed by Liberty in a game this season that was set by Syracuse and North Texas.
The Flames were able to keep Willis more protected in the second half. He completed
10 of 14 passes for 112 yards and rushed for 79 yards over the final 30 minutes.
“We changed up our slide a little bit that helped us some, but most of all, we ran the football,” Freeze said.
Willis had his helmet knocked off on a play late in the fourth quarter that caused his tongue to get cut.
Johnson’s return
Defensive end Durrell Johnson played for the first time in nearly a month and posted three tackles and a tackle for a loss against the Rebels.
Johnson missed the previous three games after undergoing right-knee surgery prior to the Flames’ game at Louisiana-Monroe.
His return gave Liberty a four-man rotation at the ends that featured Aakil Washington, TreShaun Clark and Stephen Sings V.
Elite company
Willis’ name kept popping up during the week as a semifinalist for one award and a finalist for another. The postseason awards are beginning to narrow down the list of those who will be considered, and the Liberty quarterback is among elite company for honors.
Willis is one of seven quarterbacks currently on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
Those signal callers are Willis, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ritter.
Willis is one of 10 finalists for the Unitas Golden Arm Award and among the 15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award. Forty quarterbacks were named to the O’Brien QB Class of 2021, and each member is an official candidate to win the O’Brien Award.
Another honor for Sargeant
Super senior center Thomas Sargeant made his 58th consecutive start for Liberty. The former walk-on turned scholarship player was honored for his journey earlier in the week.
Sargeant was one of 88 players named to the Burlsworth Trophy nominee list. The award honors the most outstanding player in the country who began his career as a walk-on.
The Mechanicsville native was named to the Rimington Award watch list last season.