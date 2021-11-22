Liberty football notebook: Freeze still embarrassed about performance against Louisiana, and more

“I think the key is … making sure we are locked in this week. They are very difficult to play to begin with, with this type of offense and as good as they are playing on defense,” Freeze said. “Offensively, it’s totally different. You’re going to ask kids to do things this week that you haven’t asked them to do all year. We’ll see how our kids adjust to that. They’ll have to be definitely locked into it.”

Scruggs’ status uncertain

Rover JaVon Scruggs did not play in the second half Saturday against Louisiana with an undisclosed injury. Freeze said the Appomattox native saw doctors Monday afternoon and “we’ll see what that report comes back.”

The coach did not specify what injury Scruggs may have suffered in the first half against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“It’s concerning for sure. He’s one of our leaders,” Freeze said. “We’re already down Quinton [Reese] at safety, and you certainly need somebody that knows what they’re doing back there to adjust to everything we’re going to see this week. We shuffled some people around today in walk-through. Hopefully we’ll get good news on him. It is concerning.”