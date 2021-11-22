Liberty football notebook: Freeze still embarrassed about performance against Louisiana, and more

Hugh Freeze wasn’t happy with the way the Liberty football team performed Saturday night against No. 22 Louisiana, and he certainly let his group know about that Monday morning during the team meeting.
Freeze used several aspects of the film as teaching elements before turning his attention to Army, which visits Williams Stadium on Saturday riding a three-game winning streak.
“It’s got my full attention, I assure you,” Freeze said. “I’m not happy at all with the way we competed. It was embarrassing, and hopefully our kids feel that way, too. We’ll find out a lot about our team this week. They responded well this morning when I gave them the truth and I didn’t pull any punches. I thought they handled it well.”
Freeze said the defense’s first-half performance was arguably its best of the season in limiting the Ragin’ Cajuns to 101 yards of total offense.
The Flames became only the second team this season to hold Louisiana to less than 300 yards for the game (296). The other was South Alabama, and its defense is led by former Liberty safety coach Corey Batoon.
That same defensive effort will be needed when the Black Knights (7-3) play in Lynchburg for the first time. Army ranks second in the nation in rushing offense (309.9 yards per game) and first in average time of possession (nearly 37 minutes per contest).
“I think the key is … making sure we are locked in this week. They are very difficult to play to begin with, with this type of offense and as good as they are playing on defense,” Freeze said. “Offensively, it’s totally different. You’re going to ask kids to do things this week that you haven’t asked them to do all year. We’ll see how our kids adjust to that. They’ll have to be definitely locked into it.”
Scruggs’ status uncertain
Rover JaVon Scruggs did not play in the second half Saturday against Louisiana with an undisclosed injury. Freeze said the Appomattox native saw doctors Monday afternoon and “we’ll see what that report comes back.”
The coach did not specify what injury Scruggs may have suffered in the first half against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“It’s concerning for sure. He’s one of our leaders,” Freeze said. “We’re already down Quinton [Reese] at safety, and you certainly need somebody that knows what they’re doing back there to adjust to everything we’re going to see this week. We shuffled some people around today in walk-through. Hopefully we’ll get good news on him. It is concerning.”
The Flames rotated Robert Rahimi and Benjamin Alexander in place of Scruggs at rover during the second half, while Jaylon Jimmerson served as Cedric Stone’s backup at free safety. Scruggs played both rover and free safety after Reese suffered a torn meniscus Oct. 9 against Middle Tennessee.
Willis’ future
Quarterback Malik Willis is one of 25 players slated to be honored Saturday during the senior day festivities. The electric dual-threat signal caller has not formally announced whether he is turning pro or returning for his final season of eligibility.
Willis is expected to receive official invitations to multiple all-star games and remains projected as a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“We’re going to support Malik and his family in whatever they decide,” Freeze said. “Certainly they’ll gather all the facts when this season’s over and make what they believe is the best decision for them. We’ll support them when the time comes.”
The four all-star games Willis likely will receive invitations from are the Hula Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.
Cheering from afar
Freeze was one of the most vocal coaches in supporting the field hockey team’s run through the NCAA Tournament, tweeting his support Friday when the Flames edged Maryland in double overtime to advance to the national championship game.
The field hockey program was the first team in the university’s NCAA Division I era to play in a national championship game. The Flames came up short of the title in a 2-0 loss to Northwestern.
“I’d also like to say congratulations to our field hockey team. I thought that was an incredible achievement in the way they represented our university and our foundation in Christ,” Freeze said. “I thought it was incredible. Just proud for them. I know it had to be a great memory for them, their coaches and everyone involved.”