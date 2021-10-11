Liberty football notebook: Freeze talks about friendship with Terry Bowden

Hugh Freeze’s relationship with legendary coach Bobby Bowden allowed him to get to know Bowden’s three sons who followed their father into the college football coaching profession.
Freeze, during his time outside of the sport, got to know Terry Bowden a little bit more as Bowden’s time at Akron was coming to a close at the end of the 2018 season.
“I know Terry fairly well. It’s not like we’re great friends that talk all the time,” Freeze said Monday. “I did talk to him when he was at Akron and having success. When it ended, we talked several times about what his next steps were and his thinking was. He’s been very helpful and friendly throughout the years. I think a lot of the way they combine faith and football, I just have a lot of respect for him and his family.”
Freeze and Bowden never faced off against each other on the gridiron. That changes this weekend when Liberty (5-1) travels to Malone Stadium to face Louisiana-Monroe (2-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
It is the second game of a home-and-home series between the programs. The Flames routed the Warhawks 40-7 last season in Lynchburg.
Bowden is in his first season at ULM after not coaching since the end of the 2018 season with the Zips. His staff includes former West Virginia and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez as offensive coordinator.
“I have great respect for Terry Bowden, Tommy Bowden and obviously that whole family,” Freeze said. “You know he knows how to win football games and prepare a team. Rich Rod is a guy that I’ve had respect for for a long time as one of the best offensive minds. We’ve got to prepare to go play a very athletic football team.”
Flames down to six cornerbacks
Liberty rotated up to six of its seven cornerbacks during the opening five weeks to keep starters Chris Megginson and Duron Lowe fresh. That rotation included Marcus Haskins, who started nine of the 11 games in 2020, and played four times in 2021.
Haskins announced early Thursday afternoon he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
“Nothing catches me much off guard anymore,” Freeze said. “I think we live in a world where people are entitled to feel the way they feel and they have an idea what’s best for them. I don’t agree with it sometimes, what people think is best for them, but at the end of the day, he’s a young adult and we wish him certainly the best. We loved having him here.”
His decision leaves Liberty with six cornerbacks for the final six games of the regular season.
Daijahn Anthony and Amarian Williams are expected to be the primary backups behind Megginson and Lowe, while veterans Jimmy Faulks and Isaiah Avery provide depth.
“Obviously you never like to lose players, but that’s the kind of world we live in now,” Freeze said. “We wish him the best. It does lighten that room some. Hopefully we can stay healthy there.”
Freeze in favor of temporary signing limit
The NCAA Division I Council approved last week a one-year waiver of the annual signing limit and initial scholarship limits in football.
It will allow programs to replace up to seven scholarship student-athletes who leave school after the completion of the first term or after Dec. 15, which is the first day of the early national signing period.
Teams can sign up to 25 players in a recruiting class, and that number can jump to 32 if teams lose seven players to the transfer portal.
‘“I think it’s absolutely one of the smarter things that those committees have done,” Freeze said. “I think in this world of the transfer portal, I think there’s no way that in one breath you can say we’re all about the kids' safety and health, but then ask a team because of the transfer world to play below the scholarship limit. I hope they’ll continue to look into everything that needs to be adjusted.”
Freeze’s complaint regarding the initial ruling is that the only transfers that can be replaced are the ones who leave after the last day of the school’s term or the first day of the early signing period.
So, for instance, Freeze will not be able to replace Haskins, a scholarship player, under the current ruling.
“I think we as coaches would prefer you just say, look, you get to be at your 85 by the August of the fall. I don’t quite understand why you don’t get to count transfers that happen during the season that enter the portal,” Freeze said. “My understanding is it has to be on or after the early signing period. I’m not quite sure why that is. It’s definitely a good thing that we’re going to have an opportunity to replace some of those transfers.”