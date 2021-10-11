Liberty football notebook: Freeze talks about friendship with Terry Bowden

“Obviously you never like to lose players, but that’s the kind of world we live in now,” Freeze said. “We wish him the best. It does lighten that room some. Hopefully we can stay healthy there.”

Freeze in favor of temporary signing limit

The NCAA Division I Council approved last week a one-year waiver of the annual signing limit and initial scholarship limits in football.

It will allow programs to replace up to seven scholarship student-athletes who leave school after the completion of the first term or after Dec. 15, which is the first day of the early national signing period.

Teams can sign up to 25 players in a recruiting class, and that number can jump to 32 if teams lose seven players to the transfer portal.

‘“I think it’s absolutely one of the smarter things that those committees have done,” Freeze said. “I think in this world of the transfer portal, I think there’s no way that in one breath you can say we’re all about the kids' safety and health, but then ask a team because of the transfer world to play below the scholarship limit. I hope they’ll continue to look into everything that needs to be adjusted.”