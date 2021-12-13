Liberty football notebook: Gregg discusses move to Southern Miss, Studzinski promoted, and more

Sam Gregg spent more than a decade working on Will Hall’s staff in stops at Division II programs West Alabama and West Georgia. Gregg served as the offensive coordinator at both programs, and Hall’s teams featured potent attacks.
Gregg felt like it was the right time to reunite with his “best friend in the whole world.”
Liberty’s offensive line coach will oversee his unit in Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl against Eastern Michigan and then take over as Hall’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern Mississippi.
The announcement was made last week.
“I’m really excited about my opportunity at Southern Miss. It’s a chance to go back close to where I’m from, so I’m excited about that,” said Gregg, who was born and raised in Amory, Mississippi. “I’m excited to work with Will Hall, he’s probably my best friend in the whole world. We worked together for 12 years before, so I’m excited about it. I appreciated everything Coach [Hugh] Freeze did for me and my family here. We had an awesome experience.”
Gregg worked on Hall’s staff at West Alabama and West Georgia from 2008 to 2017.
Gregg was one of Freeze’s first hires when he was assembling the staff at Liberty in Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019.
"We're always sad to see someone leave that we've all bonded with for the last couple of years,” left guard Jacob Bodden said. “It's a good opportunity for him and his family. He's pretty much going back to where he's from. I'm excited for him and look forward to seeing what he does there.”
Gregg is the second assistant in as many seasons to leave to become a coordinator at another Group of Five program. Corey Batoon served as the Flames’ safeties coach in 2020 and is now the defensive coordinator at South Alabama.
“I was really appreciative of how Hugh treated me. He gave me an opportunity and these kids here mean a lot to me,” Gregg said. “We’ve had a really good three years. I wanted to be there for them the best I could before I moved on.”
Studzinski’s promotion
Strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski was elevated to assistant head coach and received a “substantial” pay raise last week. It was a move Freeze said was overdue.
“I truly believe he’s our assistant head coach and I thought it was time we reflected that. There’s not many things that I do scheduling-wise or anything that he is not the only voice I really listen to,” Freeze said. “I don’t seek other people’s advice or even their opinion other than his in regards to that and what’s best for our team. I think he’s probably the most important hire I have in this building. I wanted to reflect that in both title and in just honoring the job he’s done here.”
Studzinski was hired in Jan. 2019, less than one month after Freeze’s tenure at Liberty began, and he has helped transform the players’ bodies through his conditioning program.
Freeze cited his trust in Studzinski for bringing him in to replace Bill Gillespie. Studzinski spends the summer leading the offseason workout program and rover JaVon Scruggs said he may see Studzinski 90% of the time compared to 10% with Freeze.
"We really see Coach Dom a lot and everybody looked up to Coach Dom way before the title he just got handed,” Scruggs, an Appomattox native, said. “We already basically looked at him as a head coach because we see him a lot, we go to him a lot, he helps us a lot just through life, football, … it doesn't matter, any aspect of life, Coach Dom is somebody that me personally I can go talk to and he'll shoot me straight on most of the things.”
Jackson’s loss
Liberty began practice for the LendingTree Bowl on Friday without a familiar face in the linebacker rotation.
Storey Jackson has not been with the team following the death of his mother, Cybill Jackson, in Olathe, Kansas. She was 48 and her obituary stated she “passed away at her home” on Wednesday.
Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scott Symons and linebacker Rashaad Harding were among the coaches and players who joined Jackson for Monday’s funeral.
"Our initial reaction was just like, 'Wow.' I just instantly sent him a message and that's pretty much it,” Scruggs said. “I just sent him a message and just being encouraging to him and being there for him. That's all we can do for him at this point.”
A Liberty spokesperson said Jackson is expected to rejoin the team and play in the bowl game.
Rusins’ status in question
The three weeks between the Flames’ regular-season finale against Army and the bowl game have allowed players to get healed and rested for the matchup with Eastern Michigan.
The exception was nose guard Ralfs Rusins. Freeze said the seventh-year senior suffered a knee injury against Army.
"The only one that I'm really, really concerned about right now of his status would be Ralfs,” Freeze said. “He really took a pretty good injury in that last game against Army to his knee, and it's not long-term, but certainly I am concerned a bit.”
Henry Chibueze, Kendy Charles, Chris Boti and Khristian Zachary are expected to play whether or not Rusins suits up. The depth, alongside starting defensive tackle Elijah James, was essential to Liberty's 7-2 start.
“This will probably be the most bodies we’ve had in my room since Week 1, even without Ralfs out there in terms of if you go by the travel squad that you had Week 1,” defensive line coach Josh Aldridge said. “This will be the most number of guys that we’ve had. Really excited about it. Hope Ralfs can play, but if he can’t, we’ll be fine. I trust those guys immensely.”
A new chief of staff
Matt Bevins, a two-time consensus first-team All-American during his time as a kicker at Liberty, was promoted to Freeze’s chief of staff.
He replaces Darry Marshall, who is retiring because of health reasons.
“He’s earned that,” Freeze said of Bevins. “I trust him immensely and he has the great disposition and demeanor to listen to me complain and stuff when I do. I think he’s going to do a heck of a job there.”
Bevins remains the Flames’ all-time leading scorer with 309 career points. He began working with the university in 2012 following his graduation.
A familiar face joins in full-time role
Danielle Gillen has served as the director of sports nutrition at Liberty since July 2019, and her job oversaw all of the athletic departments. She spends most of the fall with the football program, and her new role will have her spend the entire season working with the football team as its nutritionist.
“We’re blessed to have Danielle come with us full-time as a nutritionist just for football,” Freeze said. “Thankful to the administration and Ian [McCaw, athletic director] seeing the need for that.”