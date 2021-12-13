Liberty football notebook: Gregg discusses move to Southern Miss, Studzinski promoted, and more

"We're always sad to see someone leave that we've all bonded with for the last couple of years,” left guard Jacob Bodden said. “It's a good opportunity for him and his family. He's pretty much going back to where he's from. I'm excited for him and look forward to seeing what he does there.”

Gregg is the second assistant in as many seasons to leave to become a coordinator at another Group of Five program. Corey Batoon served as the Flames’ safeties coach in 2020 and is now the defensive coordinator at South Alabama.

“I was really appreciative of how Hugh treated me. He gave me an opportunity and these kids here mean a lot to me,” Gregg said. “We’ve had a really good three years. I wanted to be there for them the best I could before I moved on.”

Studzinski’s promotion

Strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski was elevated to assistant head coach and received a “substantial” pay raise last week. It was a move Freeze said was overdue.