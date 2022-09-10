Liberty football notebook: Hall of Fame class honored at halftime, defense getting takeaways, and more

The rain that saturated the new turf at Williams Stadium throughout the first half cleared out near the end of the first half. It provided a chance for the fans who weathered the dreary conditions in the opening 30 minutes of play to honor the latest crop of Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.

The six-member class was honored at midfield following the conclusion of the first half of the Flames’ home opener against UAB.

The 14th hall of fame class featured the winningest coach in program history, the football program’s first marquee quarterback, men’s soccer's first conference player of the year, and All-Americans in softball, field hockey and track & field.

Paul Wetmore won 547 games during his 20-year tenure as the softball coach. He guided the program to its first two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2002 and 2011.

One of his players, Jessica Moore, joined him in the class. Moore was the program’s first All-American in 2007 and holds 16 program records well after her graduation.

Glenn Inverso was the football program’s first four-year starter at quarterback. He threw for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and had the first season with 10 or more passing touchdowns with 11 in 1980.

Inverso signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 1981.

Jose Gomez was men’s soccer's first conference player of the year when he took the Big South Conference’s top honors in 2000. His 32 career goals are fifth-most in program history.

Natalie (Barr) Lyttle is the field hockey program’s first inductee into the hall of fame. She was a third-team All-American in 2015 and led the Flames to back-to-back NorPac championships in 2013 and 2014.

Jacob Swinton claimed All-America honors in 1994 by placing seventh in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Division I outdoor track & field championships. He holds the program record in the 55-meter dash at 6.20 seconds.

Swinton was posthumously honored after dying in February 2022 at age 50 after battling cancer.

More takeaways

Liberty was one of the nation’s worst teams at creating takeaways last season. The Flames had nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Those numbers are looking considerably better to start the 2022 season.

Liberty recovered three fumbles in the first half Saturday and one in the second, and has tallied nine takeaways through its first two contests.

DeWayne McBride fumbled twice, and Jermaine Brown Jr. and Starling Thomas V also fumbled for the Blazers.

Liberty linebacker Ahmad Walker, defensive tackle Dre Butler, and safeties Robert Rahimi and Javon Scruggs scooped up the loose balls.

Liberty has recovered six fumbles and come up with three interceptions.

The Flames’ five takeaways in the season opener were the most in a game since 2012 against Stony Brook.

Former track star hauls in first reception

Cole Peterlin arrived at Liberty for the 2019-20 school year as a member of the track team. He competed in the heptathlon during the indoor season and served as a decathlete in the outdoor season.

The 6-foot-1 Peterlin joined the football program for the 2021 season and made one appearance.

His first play on offense in 2022 was a memorable one.

Peterlin caught an 11-yard pass from Kaidon Salter in the first quarter. It was Salter’s first completion of the game and Peterlin’s first career reception.

Peterlin impressed during training camp and entered the wide receiver rotation with Brody Brumm being ruled out. Brumm sported a walking boot on his left foot before the game.

Jennings starts new podcast

Rashad Jennings has kept busy since his playing days in the NFL ended after the 2016 season.

The Forest native won the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars, he has written children’s books and has appeared in television shows.

The former Liberty running back is adding something else to his busy schedule: podcasting.

Jennings and sports and business journalist Lindsay McCormick have launched a podcast titled “The Bag with Rashad Jennings and Lindsay McCormick,” produced by iHeartMedia and Sports Illustrated.

The sports and business podcast’s first episode aired Sept. 6, and new episodes will be available daily. The topics will help listeners understand the business behind sports, from NFRs and cryptocurrency to fantasy and athletic contracts.

Liberty teams up for food bank program

Liberty is one of 33 colleges and universities that have joined Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program for this season. The retailer will donate 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local food bank.

Liberty, which had one sack in the season opener at Southern Miss, is donating its meals to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The University of Virginia and James Madison also are donating their meals to that food bank.