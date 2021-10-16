Liberty football notebook: Harding returns to old stomping grounds

MONROE, La. — Rashaad Harding was running around the turf at Malone Stadium a little faster Saturday night. The Liberty linebacker was tackling a little harder. He was making Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chander Rogers run for his life on passing plays.

A return to a familiar setting and playing with his daughter in the stands for the first time were plenty of motivation for Harding to have the best first half of his time at Liberty.

Harding, who played for three seasons at ULM before entering the transfer portal, had eight tackles and 2.5 sacks in the opening 30 minutes.

“The only emotions I really got is being able to see my family again and have my daughter in attendance at the game,” Harding said earlier in the week. “I’m really looking forward to that. Other than that, it’s just another game for me, another week to get better.”

The spirited first-half showing came with his 1-year-old daughter, Kinley, in the stands. She was born in 2020, and her father opted out of that campaign because he felt the ULM coaching staff was attempting to rush him back from an injury he suffered at the end of the 2019 season.

He tore an ACL in the ’19 regular-season finale against Louisiana, and he felt he wasn’t ready to return to action.