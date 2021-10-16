Liberty football notebook: Harding returns to old stomping grounds

MONROE, La. — Rashaad Harding was running around the turf at Malone Stadium a little faster Saturday night. The Liberty linebacker was tackling a little harder. He was making Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chander Rogers run for his life on passing plays.
A return to a familiar setting and playing with his daughter in the stands for the first time were plenty of motivation for Harding to have the best first half of his time at Liberty.
Harding, who played for three seasons at ULM before entering the transfer portal, had eight tackles and 2.5 sacks in the opening 30 minutes.
“The only emotions I really got is being able to see my family again and have my daughter in attendance at the game,” Harding said earlier in the week. “I’m really looking forward to that. Other than that, it’s just another game for me, another week to get better.”
The spirited first-half showing came with his 1-year-old daughter, Kinley, in the stands. She was born in 2020, and her father opted out of that campaign because he felt the ULM coaching staff was attempting to rush him back from an injury he suffered at the end of the 2019 season.
He tore an ACL in the ’19 regular-season finale against Louisiana, and he felt he wasn’t ready to return to action.
Harding entered the transfer portal and spent time watching teams play to get a sense of where he wanted to transfer. He caught a Liberty game and saw how Anthony Butler, a graduate transfer from Charlotte, was being utilized at linebacker.
Harding contacted Butler, and it wasn’t long after that Flames coach Hugh Freeze reached out to see if there was any interest.
“When he came up and we watched, it became obvious that he was a kid we had great interest in and then you just turned to let’s get to know him and recruit him,” Freeze said. “I thought he was an extremely mature kid from the first conversation on. Just was really impressed with what he wanted in the next move. That’s really what drew me to him. Obviously he was a good enough player, but really I thought he was the type of kid we wanted in that room, also.”
Harding started three of the first six games and had 15 tackles and a half sack.
While he said earlier this week he wasn’t going to make too much of playing at Malone Stadium again, his first-half play certainly showed he had more juice than normal.
“It’s going to be a good experience to play where I started my college ball at,” Harding said. “I have a bunch of friends over there still.”
Sings makes first start
Redshirt freshman defensive end Stephen Sings made his first career start in place of TreShaun Clark, who missed some practices during the week because of an undisclosed injury.
Sings was joined by another redshirt freshman, Aakil Washington, at bandit. Washington was starting for the third time as Durrell Johnson was out with a right-knee injury.
Johnson posted a photo on Instagram late Thursday evening of his right kneecap heavily taped, and he needed crutches to stand. The extent of his injury has not been announced.
Sings and Washington combined for nine first-half tackles.
A blocking good time
ULM’s opening drive covered 58 yards in 14 plays, and the Warhawks had to settle for a 27-yard field goal attempt by Calum Sutherland.
What should have been an easy attempt was blocked and nearly returned for a touchdown.
Washington easily broke through the line of scrimmage and blocked Sutherland’s attempt.
Skyler Thomas recovered the loose ball and returned it to the ULM 2-yard line.
It was Liberty’s first blocked field goal since Elijah James’ game-winning block in the Flames’ Cure Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina.
Douglas dressed but doesn't play
Slot receiver DeMario Douglas, who entered the game leading the Flames in receptions and receiving yards, was dressed but did not play in the first half.
Douglas suffered a sprained ankle late in last weekend’s win over Middle Tennessee.
DJ Stubbs, who has played sparingly over the past four games, played more in the first half and had one catch for 20 yards.