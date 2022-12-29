Liberty football notebook: Hunter enters transfer portal, Chadwell's staff coming together, and more

Jamey Chadwell’s spread-option offense relies heavily on multiple running backs. That is why he emphasized the need to add more tailbacks one week ago as he discussed Liberty’s 13 signees in the early signing period.

“That’s a big need for us. We don’t have a lot of depth there,” Chadwell said. “Obviously Dae Dae coming off an injury and we’ve got to get him back. We’re working hard to fill that room up.”

Dae Dae Hunter, the Flames’ leading running back in 2022, will not be back for Chadwell’s inaugural season in Lynchburg.

Hunter announced Wednesday evening he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The decision means Liberty will return only two scholarship running backs from this past season in Shedro Louis and Malik Caper.

Hunter’s social media post began by thanking former head coach Hugh Freeze and running backs coach Bruce Johnson for giving him a chance to play this past season. Hunter, who transferred to Liberty from Hawaii, rushed for 854 yards, had 149 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns in his lone season with the Flames.

He suffered a torn LCL and a hip injury in a Nov. 5 win at Arkansas.

“It hurts to say but after the departure and the recent events that have occurred to me this past month I think it’s best for me, my siblings, and my future that I enter the portal,” he wrote in the social media post.

Hunter was briefly detained by officers from the Lynchburg Police Department on Dec. 3 following a report of a possible domestic disturbance at his off-campus residence. Videos of the incident were posted to Hunter’s Twitter account but were later deleted.

He was released and no charges were filed following the conclusion of the investigation.

Chadwell signed Vaughn Blue during the early signing period and has received a verbal commitment from Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley. He said he hopes two more running backs will join as mid-year enrollees in January.

Chadwell’s staff coming together

Coastal Carolina’s season came to a close Tuesday evening in a loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl, opening the door for several on-field assistants to follow Chadwell from the Grand Strand to the Hill City.

Co-offensive coordinators Will Korn (quarterbacks) and Newland Isaac (running backs), offensive line coach Bill Durkin, defensive line coach Skylor Magee and player personnel director/pro liaison Colton Korn were five members of Chadwell’s staff at Coastal that reportedly are joining him at Liberty.

West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington and Missouri special teams analyst Kyle Krantz are joining in on-field roles. Washington will oversee the wide receivers, and Krantz will handle special teams.

That leaves three potential openings in the on-field staff.

“Working through all that. Finalizing the different things, finalizing recruiting and the departments and all the different things there. We’re in a pretty good place with that. Hoping we’ll figure out when the announcement needs to be from those things, but everything’s trending well from that standpoint,” Chadwell said.

“Just got to finalize a couple more things that we need to do, and I think everything else is in place and keeping some of the current people here in the things that they’ve done. Looking forward to having that crew on campus so we can start moving forward.”

More all-star game invites

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas isn’t the only former Liberty standout heading to a postseason all-star game. Three others will display their talents in a senior showcase.

Defensive end Durrell Johnson accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and long snapper Austin Mock and defensive tackle Dennis Osagiede will play in the Tropical Bowl.

Douglas will play in the West-East Shrine Bowl.

Megginson’s offers

Three former Liberty players who entered the transfer portal already have found new homes, and cornerback Chris Megginson continues to bring in offers after the Lynchburg native entered the transfer portal Dec. 19.

Megginson, the Heritage High product, has received 15 offers since entering the transfer portal. He has landed offers from Power Five programs Virginia, Indiana, Kansas and Cincinnati, and top-tier Group of Five programs James Madison, SMU, Old Dominion, UConn and East Carolina have offered.

Linebackers Ahmad Walker (SMU) and Carl Poole (Virginia State) and defensive tackle Dre Butler (Michigan State) have already announced their transfer destinations.