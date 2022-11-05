Liberty football notebook: Hunter exits with injury, aggressive play calling, homecomings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dae Dae Hunter was a prominent part of Liberty’s offensive attack in the opening half Saturday against Arkansas. The running back was able to grind out yards and help the Flames extend drives.

A second-quarter run halted all Hunter has worked for this season.

The Hawaii transfer came off the field in significant pain and was evaluated for a potential left-knee injury, according to coach Hugh Freeze. Hunter watched from the sideline in the second half wearing a hoodie and shorts as No. 23 Liberty held off Arkansas 21-19 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“We are hopeful that it's just an LCL [lateral collateral ligament], but we're not real sure until we get the MRI,” Freeze said.

Hunter entered the game coming off a 213-yard performance against BYU and led the team with 825 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

He had 29 yards on nine carries Saturday when he suffered the injury. Hunter entered the medical tent to be tended to by the team doctors and then walked to an awaiting cart to be transported to Arkansas’ on-site medical facility.

“I know he's crushed because he loves the game. He loves to practice, he loves to play,” Freeze said. “He loves having the ball in his hands. I'm sure he's hurting, but he's happy for his teammates, too.”

Being aggressive

Liberty drove down the field to open the second half and was poised to extend its 18-point halftime lead. The Flames reached the Arkansas 16-yard line and needed 2 yards on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

A field goal would make it a three-touchdown lead. Freeze, knowing how valuable a touchdown would be in that situation, elected to go for the first down with a chance to take more time off the clock before scoring.

Shedro Louis was stopped on the play to give Arkansas some life. It was the only time Liberty did not score when it reached the red zone against the Razorbacks, and the Flames (8-1) were shut out in the second half.

“I'm a risk-taker by chance, maybe should have taken that field goal, but the book said to go, and I kind of felt like we had a good play,” Freeze said. “I thought Shedro, he bounced it wide, instead of hugging the double team. It says a lot for us to manage the game like we did, not score in the second half and beat an SEC team, for sure.”

One field, two Rockets

Liberty safety Robert Rahimi, who goes by the nickname Rocket, came up with his fifth interception of the season early in the fourth quarter. It was an opportunistic play by one of two players who took the field with the same nickname.

Rahimi and Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders both go by Rocket. Rahimi and the Flames got the better of the Razorbacks by holding Sanders to a season-low 60 rushing yards.

Rahimi finished with five tackles. His nickname originated in his hometown of Santa Ana, California.

“My coach, he saw my arm talent, and that’s where he started calling me Rocket,” Rahimi said of his days as a quarterback. “I also used to play middle linebacker and I used to come down pretty fast, and that’s where they just started calling me Rocket, and I just started rolling with it.”

Homecoming for Burns, Eubanks

Tanner Burns spent five seasons essentially calling the special teams plays for Arkansas as a quality control coach. His first job as a full-time staff member came when Freeze brought him to Liberty before the 2019 season.

Burns and cornerbacks coach Darius Eubanks both were members of Bret Bielema’s staff at Arkansas. Eubanks spent one season as a graduate assistant in 2017.

“Tanner spent a lot of years there and certainly will be fond for him to go back there,” Freeze said earlier in the week. “... Obviously I’ve got some friends coming up from the Jonesboro area and different places. There’ll be some hugs and well wishes, I’m sure.”

Whitehead nominated for Wuerffel Trophy

Liberty defensive lineman Rashad Whitehead was nominated for this season’s Wuerffel Trophy, which annually honors college football players who best combine exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Whitehead did not make the cut for the 12 semifinalists who were announced Tuesday.

The sophomore has only appeared in one game this season. He played in the fourth quarter of the Flames’ 42-24 win at UMass on Oct. 15.