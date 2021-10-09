Liberty football notebook: Jennings' jersey retired; Flames team up with Hilinski's Hope

The memory of his former teammate at Washington State was alive in the gesture, a nod to the number the late former WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski wore.

Liberty honored Hilinski with the gesture and by having players wear special decals on their helmets as part of College Football Mental Health Week.

The Flames teamed up with Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski after their son, Tyler, committed suicide on Jan. 16, 2018. The foundation offers resources to help promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student-athletes.

“That meant a lot to me. Tyler was one of my friends and my teammate and everything, and we just liked to hang out and kick it,” Thomas said. “For us to honor him way over here on the other side of the country, he still has that impact even though his situation. That just meant a whole lot to me that we’re still honoring and remembering him and he’s never forgotten.”

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze credited Kristie Beitz, the senior athletics director for academic affairs, for doing the research and choosing to team up with Hilinski’s Hope for this week.