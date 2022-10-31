Liberty football notebook: Latest contract extension is 'quite humbling' for Freeze

Hugh Freeze spent a couple of minutes late Monday morning rattling off how Liberty’s off week was considered a success. The Flames got to savor their win over BYU for a few extra days, the players only had one day of practice, and Liberty cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2020.

The football coach glossed over one important development: his contract extension.

Freeze spoke with the media for the first time since Liberty announced Friday it had agreed to an extension that will keep him in Lynchburg through the 2030 season. The pact, which covers eight seasons, will pay him nearly $5 million per year and is fully guaranteed.

“Ian [McCaw, Liberty’s athletic director] has been incredible to me here, along with Dr. Prevo and the Board of Trustees. Every single year I’ve been here, I’ve never had to go to him to ask for anything; he always comes to me,” Freeze said. “It’s quite humbling, truthfully, and you feel kind of guilty that you’re the beneficiary of so many people’s work that you know you couldn’t really do without, from the players to the staff to everybody. That’s kind of humbling because they don’t get to benefit quite to the same magnitude that my family and I do. It’s quite humbling and I'm thankful again for this opportunity and for their vision for the future.”

The new deal, which begins with the 2023 season, will make Freeze the highest-paid Group of Five coach following the move of Cincinnati and Houston to the Big 12 Conference.

Freeze’s staff is being compensated, as well. The extension will ensure his staff is the top-paid in the G5 ranks, and the university’s commitment to providing resources to the program will be the most among the G5 programs. The G5 conferences are Conference USA (Liberty’s new home beginning in 2023), Sun Belt Conference, American Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference.

“I’ve made no bones about it since I came here, I thought our goal should be one of the top G5 programs in the country,” Freeze said. “We’re 3-0 in bowl games, we’ve been in the Top 25 our share of times, had a 10-win season and headed to our fourth straight bowl and sitting in the Top 25 now. I guess … you could say that we’re close to being there, and certainly with the resources that the administration is willing to provide to our staff and our players and our facilities and everything, I’m not going to backtrack on that. I think that’s a reasonable goal.”

Back in the polls

Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA coaches polls. The Flames didn’t crack the polls in 2021 despite receiving votes in eight polls, and they spent three weeks receiving votes after starting this season 4-1.

The off week didn’t stop the Flames from climbing back into the polls.

Liberty moved to 23rd in both the AP and coaches polls entering Saturday’s 4 p.m. showdown with Arkansas (SEC Network).

“I really don’t use the rankings too much in the season. I get it, I’ve lived this life. At Ole Miss, we were ranked a lot,” Freeze said. “Here, not so much, but when you do, it’s pretty special. You celebrate that, but you also better be real and know that, man, Arkansas’ going to be favored this week, and they should be. They’ve got better players and probably better coaches. You can easily get knocked out of the Top 25.”

The Flames were knocked out of the Top 25 for one week during the 2020 following their lone loss at North Carolina State, but returned the following week with a win over UMass.

Arkansas is a 13 1/2-point favorite over the Flames.

“It’s pretty special, but it can very fleeting also at this moment,” he said of the Top 25 ranking.

Which quarterbacks will play?

The off week came at an ideal time for quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Kaidon Salter to potentially get back into the action and add depth to Johnathan Bennett in the quarterback room.

Brewer attempted to play in the Oct. 24 win over BYU, but couldn't fully grip the football with his surgically repaired right hand during his three plays on the first offensive series. Freeze said Brewer “threw it a lot better” during Monday’s practice compared to where he was in the practices leading up to the BYU game.

“I would anticipate right now both JB and Brewer being ready,” Freeze said.

Salter ran during Monday’s practice, but Freeze wasn’t sure whether he would be ready for Saturday’s game.

“I would anticipate JB getting the start, but again it’s just Monday and I would anticipate that and kind of see how it goes,” Freeze said. “Charlie looked pretty good today, too.”

Who will the QBs throw to?

Wide receiver depth has become an issue for Liberty ever since the third week of the season.

That is when Caleb Snead (Heritage High) suffered a stress reaction in his right foot, and the injuries have continued to mount as the season has progressed.

Freeze said he hopes Snead and CJ Yarbrough (concussion protocol) can go against the Razorbacks (5-3). It also is possible Brody Brumm, who has not played since the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss, could return and give Liberty depth at outside receiver.

“Don’t know exactly how everybody will come along this week getting ready,” Freeze said. “We’ll piece it together like we have; we’ve really been beat up at that spot this year.”

Defensive end TreShaun Clark returned to practice Monday and could potentially play Saturday. He underwent surgery for a meniscus injury on Oct. 11.