Liberty football notebook: Megginson enters transfer portal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Liberty fans became accustomed to seeing No. 4 line up at cornerback at the start of every game during the past three seasons. No other cornerback came close to Chris Megginson’s 33 starts during the span, and the Heritage High product developed into a shutdown corner whether he was on the field or boundary side.

He won’t be wearing No. 4 in the Boca Raton Bowl or in any other game for the Flames.

Megginson announced Monday afternoon he entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and will play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

The 6-foot Lynchburg native said he has received an offer from Ball State through cornerbacks coach Vic Hall. Hall was a star quarterback at Gretna High before playing defensive back at the University of Virginia.

Megginson racked up 98 tackles, 15 pass breakups and one interception in 48 career games. He spent his freshman season splitting between safety and cornerback, and then settled into the cornerback role in 2020.

His lone interception came in 2020 at Syracuse.

Megginson is the ninth Liberty player currently in the transfer portal. Defensive end Stephen Sings V recently withdrew his name from the portal, and interim head coach Josh Aldridge said some players currently in the portal will play against Toledo.

Handling the transfer portal

Megginson isn’t the only player who instantly received an offer once entering the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Will Buchanan has received 13 offers from FCS programs, defensive tackle Dre Butler has three offers from FBS programs, and Jaivian Lofton (Appalachian State) and Carl Poole (Division II Charleston) each have one offer.

There are four players who have not received offers, which is the drawback of entering a transfer portal that had more than 1,000 players enter on the first day of the 45-day window.

“Some guys have different reasons for why they leave,” right tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin said. Gadlin transferred to Liberty from Tulsa last season. “Although I had this decision to finish here, I know that’s not everybody’s case and I know that’s not everybody’s story. My job as an older guy and somebody who’s navigated the portal, it’s to be at their disposal and answer whatever questions they had and help them through everything.”

Offensive lineman Jacob Bodden, linebacker Jordan Norwood, defensive end Marquise Brunson and quarterback Sean Brown are in the portal without a reported offer.

Linebacker depth to be tested

Ahmad Walker, the team’s third-leading tackler, did not travel with the team after announcing he is transferring to SMU. Norwood and Poole are not expected to play, either, which means Liberty will feature a heavy dose of Mike Smith Jr., Aakil Washington and Jerome Jolly Jr. in the rotation.

“Even with everybody else who is a backup or second-string or anything like that, we have the next-man-up mentality so we’re always ready to play and make plays when we have to,” Washington said.

The Flames have inexperienced depth behind those three. Indiana transfer Maurice Freeman III moved to linebacker during the season and Micah Glaize hasn’t played much at linebacker since moving to the position prior to the 2020 season.

Renewed mindset

Players entering the transfer portal and a new coaching staff waiting to take over after Tuesday’s Boca Raton Bowl (7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Toledo at FAU Stadium) could certainly leave a team with a lack of motivation for the postseason contest.

Liberty’s players certainly didn’t seem that way Monday during a media availability at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The Flames have had two practices since arriving in southeast Florida and are ready to atone for how the regular season ended.

Hugh Freeze left to take over Auburn’s program and was quickly replaced with Jamey Chadwell being plucked from Coastal Carolina.

“I can say since Coach Freeze left, Coach Aldridge and the guys that are still here did a phenomenal job of keeping the locker room a community and not just a house that’s on a block. He kept the team as a team and not let it get to where it was individual egos playing in this,” free safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said.

“That would have been an easy thing to do with a coach leaving, some position coaches leaving, players hitting the portal, but Coach Aldridge and his staff, he did not let that happen.”

Flames head south for Sunday’s practice

Liberty’s first practice after arriving in Florida was held at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach. The all-grass surface did not provide ideal conditions for Saturday’s practice after rains drenched the field.

The Flames had a new practice facility Sunday: the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex. It certainly caught the attention of the players, even after a near 90-minute drive from the team hotel.

“It was awesome and unreal, actually. I would say unreal because you can take it for granted and not soak in the moments you’re in,” defensive tackle Kendy Charles said. “This one, I actually got to think about it. This is a great opportunity to get a feel of what the NFL is like. Even though I wasn’t practicing for an NFL team, being in the facility and being in the presence of greatness basically. The facility itself and all the great athletes that have practiced in that facility. It was amazing.”