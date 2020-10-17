Liberty football notebook: Megginson's interception serves as belated birthday present

“Really wasn’t sure if we could win a lot of one-on-one battles on the outside with their corners; I thought they were very talented there,” Freeze said. “I thought we could win some in the slot and we waited and calculated our shots there with those guys, and I thought we were dead-on with most of those.”

News and notes

Liberty won in New York for the first time in nine tries. … The Flames improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 2008 season. That was also the last campaign Liberty opened the season with wins in its first two road games. … Scruggs recorded a career- and game-high 12 tackles, including a tackle for a loss. It is his second game with double-digit tackles, with the other coming last season at Rutgers. … Liberty has played 30 games at the FBS level. The Flames are 15-5 in their last 20 contests.