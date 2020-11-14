Liberty football notebook: Poole, recovered from COVID, comes up with big defensive plays

Shaa has 19 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns this season. All three of his touchdowns have come in the past three games, and he has nine catches for 244 yards after he and Willis missed on several deep throws in an Oct. 10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe that necessitated the extra practice time to get into a rhythm.

News and notes

Freshman Quinton Reese has become a fixture at strong safety (nickelback) as a third-down option in place of Juawan Treadwell and had three tackles Saturday. He also recorded the first sack by a defensive back this season when he brought down WCU quarterback Mark Wright for a 13-yard loss on a second-down play in the first quarter. … Tight end Trevor Hobbs, a transfer from Golden West College, missed the first seven games with a torn PCL and made his Liberty debut against the Catamounts. He caught two passes for five yards, and one of his catches resulted in a third-quarter lost fumble. … Jason Stricker, the lone kicker on scholarship, made his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter. He went 1 for 2 on extra points. … Alex Barbir, the hero in last week’s victory at Virginia Tech, went 1 for 2 on field goals. He missed a 45-yarder in the second quarter and then converted on a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter to set his career high.