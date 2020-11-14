Liberty football notebook: Poole, recovered from COVID, comes up with big defensive plays

Carl Poole could barely contain his excitement in the midst of being smothered by his Liberty teammates on the sideline. They flocked to him and celebrated after Poole secured his first career interception early in the fourth quarter Saturday against Western Carolina.
Poole, a former preferred walk-on turned scholarship linebacker, savored in the moment. He embraced his twin brother, Carlos. His first cousins, Tim Kidd-Glass and TreShaun Clark, also came over and congratulated him.
It was a surreal feeling for Poole, who was back in the linebacker rotation after missing last week’s game at Virginia Tech while recovering from COVID-19.
“It was a blessing to be back out there with my guys and being back out there with the team,” Poole said after finishing with four tackles (two solo), the interception, a forced fumble and recovery in No. 22 Liberty’s 58-14 win. “The energy from the crowd, it was amazing. The coaches, the way they hyped me up to go out there and play, it was great.”
Poole revealed he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after losing his sense of taste and smell. He said he didn’t experience any other symptoms while he and his brother had to isolate in order to prevent the spread of the virus to other players.
Poole was cleared to return to the team Tuesday and spent a significant amount of time on the stationary bicycle getting back into shape under the supervision of strength and conditioning coordinator Dominic Studzinski.
“It really paid off in the game,” Poole said. “I didn’t feel fatigued at all.”
The Danville native was one of four former walk-ons put on scholarship during the altered training camp. Poole lined up for a tackling drill and hit a large ball with a note taped to it that read he was put on scholarship.
He broke down into tears and embraced his brother for several minutes.
“It was big, personally. I lost words when Coach [Hugh] Freeze gave me that paper, when I saw the paper with the ball,” Poole said. “It was a miracle for me and my family because we’ve been through a lot. Getting that scholarship, it was a very, very, very great accomplishment for me and my family. I just thank God for getting me that scholarship.”
Finally hitting the home run
Kevin Shaa is considered one of the faster, if not fastest, players on the Liberty roster. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder tends to be a mismatch on the outside, and he has frequently gotten behind the defense for what could be big gains.
Shaa, in two of the past three games, has taken advantage of those mismatches to find the end zone.
The redshirt senior posted a career-high 137 receiving yards against the Catamounts (0-1) and hauled in an 83-yard touchdown reception from Malik Willis that gave the Flames a 42-7 lead in the third quarter.
“You can see now we’re on the money,” Shaa said. “I feel real good after all the practices we’ve been putting into it.”
Shaa has 19 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns this season. All three of his touchdowns have come in the past three games, and he has nine catches for 244 yards after he and Willis missed on several deep throws in an Oct. 10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe that necessitated the extra practice time to get into a rhythm.
News and notes
Freshman Quinton Reese has become a fixture at strong safety (nickelback) as a third-down option in place of Juawan Treadwell and had three tackles Saturday. He also recorded the first sack by a defensive back this season when he brought down WCU quarterback Mark Wright for a 13-yard loss on a second-down play in the first quarter. … Tight end Trevor Hobbs, a transfer from Golden West College, missed the first seven games with a torn PCL and made his Liberty debut against the Catamounts. He caught two passes for five yards, and one of his catches resulted in a third-quarter lost fumble. … Jason Stricker, the lone kicker on scholarship, made his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter. He went 1 for 2 on extra points. … Alex Barbir, the hero in last week’s victory at Virginia Tech, went 1 for 2 on field goals. He missed a 45-yarder in the second quarter and then converted on a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter to set his career high.
