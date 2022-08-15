Liberty football notebook: QBs rebound from tough scrimmage, Hampton's new look, Rahimi's backup, and more

Hugh Freeze let out a scream of celebration that reverberated through Liberty’s indoor practice facility. It was only the first play of Monday’s live period in practice, but what he saw was drastically different from what transpired during Sunday’s scrimmage.

The quarterbacks’ decision-making was crisp. The proper reads in the RPO were being made, and the ball was getting to the right receivers. It was exactly the type of response Freeze wanted to see out of the four signal callers still battling for the starting job.

“I will say today was our best offensive practice in probably a couple of years,” Freeze said following the practice.

The change in mood came less than 24 hours after Freeze described the quarterback play as “very inconsistent by all” in the close scrimmage. It was the first of three scrimmages scheduled prior to the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss (7 p.m. on ESPN+).

Freeze said he, the offensive staff and the players remained in the football operations center well into Sunday evening going through the scrimmage and what transpired on the field. He said he didn’t believe any of the quarterbacks battling for the starting job — Charlie Brewer, Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton — graded out above 80% in decision-making, which is well below the 90% threshold Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin expect.

“I think it might have been part of it, just ready to come back out,” Hampton said of why Monday’s practice went so well. “Just decision-making wise, today we were just on top of it and delivering the ball. That was probably part of it, I think. Just us being able to come back. We made some really good plays yesterday as well, but there were some times where we were inconsistent.”

Freeze didn’t go too in depth with how Sunday’s scrimmage unfolded. He did reveal the offense gained 283 yards rushing, with big runs from Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis accounting for the majority of those yards, and the defense otherwise dominated the scrimmage.

“If there was a negative for the defense, it would be the explosive plays that they gave up," Freeze said. “Offensively, had six penalties and really some [missed assignments] that really killed drives and we were terrible on critical downs, being third down, especially third-and-short and fourth down-and-short. We’ve got to work harder at that for sure.”

So, when’s the starter going to be named?

Freeze said last week he could potentially name the starting quarterback at some point during this week. The idea would be to give the starter and the primary backup the majority of the reps in the two weeks leading up to the season opener.

Did the scrimmage change that?

“Kind of went into that preseason game No. 1 feeling pretty certain maybe where we were headed,” Freeze said. “Not quite as much right now.”

He reiterated that settling on a starter, or at least the top two quarterbacks, is the ideal plan when next week’s practices begin. The team has Monday off for the first day of classes, and the first in-season practice will be held the next day.

“I think this next week will be really critical leading up to maybe next Tuesday or so,” Freeze added. “We’ve got to get certain kids more reps before we make the decision, and obviously that’ll be somewhat telling to the individuals. We’ll have to manage those feelings and emotions.”

Hampton’s new look

The 6-foot-6 Hampton is unquestionably the tallest quarterback on the roster, and his size is something Freeze said can be utilized in a multitude of ways in the offense.

Hampton, speaking with reporters for the first time in training camp, looked considerably slimmed down from how he looked in 2021 and even in the spring.

The redshirt freshman said he has slimmed down to the 218- to 220-pound range after arriving on campus last year at 238 pounds. Hampton credited the change to the offseason conditioning program with strength and conditioning coordinator Dominic Studzinski and nutritionist Danielle Gillen.

“I think a lot of it came when summer rolled around,” Hampton said. “Coach Dom was working us, Mrs. Danielle up there feeding us right, and just being really strict on diet-wise and doing a lot better job of taking care of myself.”

Injury update

Running back Malik Caper was absent from Monday’s practice after suffering an ankle injury during the scrimmage. The converted linebacker has emerged as a short-yardage, goal-line tailback to complement Hunter, Louis and T.J. Green.

“I was really happy with Malik, too, and he went down yesterday with an ankle and I don’t know how long that will be,” Freeze said. “He was doing some good things also.”

Rahimi’s backup

Robert Rahimi has solidified himself as the starting strong safety, but the question has been the depth behind him. The veterans of the secondary are either at free safety (JaVon Scruggs and Jaylon Jimmerson) or nickelback (Quinton Reese and Juawan Treadwell), which means Rahimi will have freshmen playing behind him.

Brylan Green, a highly touted recruit who came to Liberty to play both football and baseball, has emerged as a potential option to back up Rahimi. He got the second-team reps during Monday’s open periods, while fellow freshman A’Khori Jones appears ready to step in as well.

“Brylan continues to show up, A’Khori continues to show up,” Freeze said. “I think Rocket’s had his best offseason and he’s playing really well.”