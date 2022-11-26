Liberty football notebook: Quarterbacks deliver another inconsistent outing, and more

Charlie Brewer waited until the regular-season finale to finally make his first start at Williams Stadium. This appearance, like the one in the season opener at Southern Miss, ended with Liberty playing three signal callers and continuing the quarterback carousel that has persisted throughout the season.

Brewer, Kaidon Salter and Johnathan Bennett all played multiple series Saturday afternoon against New Mexico State. All three turned the ball over once as the Flames sputtered in a 49-14 loss.

“It’s been that kind of year for us offensively,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “We haven’t taken care of the ball and you’re not going to win college football games doing that. This spring, the quarterbacks have got to really go to work on taking care of the ball.”

Brewer played the entire first quarter and led a touchdown drive that culminated in T.J. Green’s 1-yard run and tied the game at 7-7 with 3 seconds left in the first half.

The Utah transfer completed 5 of 8 passes for 34 yards before throwing an interception.

Those were the most snaps he has played since suffering a fracture in his right hand against Southern Miss.

“Other than the one pick I thought he was playing pretty solid,” Freeze said. “I think his hand still bothers him. It’s not coming out like it did in fall camp.”

Salter lost a fumble for the third consecutive game. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 101 yards and connected with Jaivian Lofton on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining in the game.

Bennett threw for 72 yards on 8 of 13 passing. He lost a fumble in the second half.

The quarterbacks have combined to commit 23 turnovers (15 interceptions and eight lost fumbles) this season.

“I was hopeful that Charlie was going to light it up, but all three had good practice times and felt like we could move the ball with all three,” Freeze said. “I think we did at times, but all three turned it over also and took some sacks when we should have thrown it away. Things that we’ve got to coach better.”

Walker ejected again

Sophomore linebacker Ahmad Walker is one of the defense’s more active players. He tends to be around the ball on most every snap and plays with reckless abandon.

That cost him for the second time in three games.

Walker was ejected with a little more than 8 ½ minutes remaining in the second quarter after he lowered his head and led with the crown of his helmet into the chest of NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia.

It marked the second time this season he has been ejected for targeting this season. He was disqualified late in the third quarter against UConn on Nov. 12, and that forced him to miss the first half the following week against Virginia Tech.

“The replay looked like, to me, that by the letter of the law his crown of the helmet did make contact,” Freeze said. “It was not vicious at all, but by the letter of the law I think that is targeting.”

A glimpse of the future

Freshman safety A’Khori Jones played a significant number of snaps at free safety in the second half. He took advantage of the extra playing time with his best all-around performance of the season.

Jones finished with four tackles and a team-best three tackles for a loss.

Starter JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) was helped off the field early in the third quarter after suffering an apparent injury covering a punt. Scruggs returned later in the game and finished with four tackles.

Final home game for area players

Scruggs was one of 20 players honored before the game as part of the Senior Day festivities, and he wasn’t the only local player who walked onto the field with his family.

Wide receiver Caleb Snead (Heritage) and linebacker Micah Glaize (Brookville) also were honored.

Snead, a transfer from Campbell, finished up his only season at Liberty with a season-high six catches for 45 yards.

Glaize, a fourth-year junior, nearly came up with a blocked punt early in the third quarter.

Mock invited to Tropical Bowl

Liberty long snapper Austin Mock, a graduate of Liberty Christian Academy, received an invitation to the FBS All-Americans Tropical Bowl earlier this week. It is a college football all-star game that is played annually in mid-January at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Mock also is one of 10 semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award. The finalists will be announced at 8 p.m. Monday.