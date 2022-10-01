Liberty football notebook: Rahimi secures third interception, and more

NORFOLK — It didn’t take long for Steve Shaw, college football’s national coordinator of officials, to overturn a targeting call on Liberty strong safety Robert Rahimi. Rahimi, who was ejected in the third quarter last weekend against Akron, did not have to sit out the first half Saturday evening against Old Dominion.

The Monarchs wish Rahimi wasn’t on the field for the opening drive at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Rahimi recorded an interception in a third straight game as he secured a tipped pass and returned it to the Old Dominion 34. The Flames scored points on the very next play as Jaivian Lofton’s one-handed catch in the end zone gave Liberty an early lead.

The overturn of Rahimi’s targeting call came Tuesday evening, one day after Flames coach Hugh Freeze submitted the call to be reviewed. Freeze didn’t feel the play warranted an ejection.

Rahimi was ejected in the first half of the season opener at Southern Miss when he led with the crown of his helmet and delivered a blow to USM quarterback Ty Keyes’ helmet.

The safety has secured interceptions against Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Akron’s DJ Irons and ODU’s Hayden Wolff in consecutive weeks.

First catch of season for Daniels

Wide receiver CJ Daniels suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during spring practices and underwent surgery not long after the injury. He made his season debut last week against Akron, and he secured his first reception against ODU.

Daniels hauled in an 8-yard reception from quarterback Kaidon Salter late in the second quarter to keep a Liberty drive alive.

The catch was a long time coming for Daniels, who enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign. He was second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, and his seven touchdown catches led the team.

Homecoming for Brunson, Freeman

Liberty’s first trip to the Tidewater region since 2013 served as a homecoming for Virginia Beach native Marquise Brunson and Chesapeake native Maurice Freeman III.

Brunson, a defensive end who flipped his commitment from Louisiana-Monroe to Liberty in the Dec. 2020 signing period, made his first appearance of the season last weekend against Akron with Khristian Zachary battling an injury. Brunson did not record any tackles, but played several key series in the second half as the Flames held on to beat the Zips.

“I know he’s excited about it,” defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett said of Brunson. “He’s working hard in practice. He’s really putting the work in. Happy for him.”

Freeman is in his first season with the Flames after transferring from Indiana. He made his third appearance of the season Saturday, and he has played exclusively on special teams.

Snead misses second straight game

Wide receiver Caleb Snead, a Lynchburg native, missed his second straight game and was one of six players ruled out against Old Dominion.

Snead suffered a right foot injury against Wake Forest and has not participated in practice since suffering the setback. He did not travel with the team to Norfolk.

The Heritage High graduate, despite playing in only three games, is fourth on the team with six receptions and 88 receiving yards.

Linebackers Jerome Jolly Jr. and Kaci Seegars, quarterback Charlie Brewer, wide receiver Brody Brumm and tight end Brayden Monday also were ruled out. Seegars and Monday have not played this season.

McCaw a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Cooper McCaw, who has split time at left and right tackle this season, was named one of 156 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, annually given by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

McCaw, a sixth-year senior, was nominated by Liberty as the team’s best scholar-athlete.

He is one of 23 graduate students on the roster after earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration in May 2021. He currently is pursuing his MBA in real estate development.

Alves added to Ray Guy Award watch list

Punter Aidan Alves, one of six sixth-year seniors, was added to the Ray Guy Award watch list after his stellar outing against Akron.

Alves has served as Liberty’s punter since 2018. He is enjoying a stellar start to this season with an average of 42.3 yards on 20 punts, with eight downed inside the 20.

He was instrumental in Liberty’s 21-12 win over Akron by averaging 48.3 yards on three punts in the fourth quarter. He pinned the Zips at the 1-yard line with a 64-yard punt.