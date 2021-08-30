Liberty football notebook: Salter not ready 'to take significant snaps' despite being ruled eligible, and more

The release of Liberty’s first depth chart didn’t reveal any head scratching decisions Monday, especially at the quarterback position.
Malik Willis, to no one’s surprise, will start Saturday in the 6 p.m. season opener against Campbell at Williams Stadium. His backup is Johnathan Bennett, who was previously tabbed as the No. 2 signal caller in preseason camp by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin.
Both quarterbacks are entering their third season with the Flames. Their experience will allow Hugh Freeze and Austin to develop Tennessee transfer Kaidon Salter throughout the season.
Salter announced one week ago he was ruled eligible for the season.
“He’s certainly not as ready as you would want him to be to take significant snaps,” Freeze said Monday. “I hope that we have some more time before we have to throw him in the fire, for sure.”
Salter can play in up to four games this season without losing a season of eligibility.
With Willis and Bennett both available to play the majority of the snaps, Salter can be brought along slowly and play in certain late-game situations to get acclimated to the speed of the college game.
Salter did not participate in spring practices at Tennessee after an off-the-field incident and was later suspended for his second run-in with police.
The freshman was the highest-rated prospect to arrive at Liberty.
Willis started 10 of 11 games last season and finished with 2,260 passing yards, 944 rushing yards, and 34 total touchdowns. Bennett is the only other quarterback on the roster to attempt a pass at the college level.
“We’re excited that he is eligible and that we can start getting him some reps to get him ready,” Freeze said. “Hopefully Malik has a healthy year and JB will be ready to go should we need him on Saturday night.”
Moving ahead at full capacity
Monday served as the first day of the university’s two-week temporary mitigation period in response to the growing number of active COVID-19 cases on campus.
That didn’t stop Freeze from encouraging the student body from packing the east grandstands and making “it a difficult atmosphere for the opposing team that comes in here.”
Liberty, in its announcement regarding the temporary mitigation period, announced outdoor events will go forward as planned. That includes Saturday’s matchup against the Camels.
All residential classes have switched to online and all large indoor gatherings are suspended through Sept. 10.
Athletic director Ian McCaw told The News & Advance over the summer the university was anticipating full capacity.
Liberty allowed a maximum of 1,000 fans last season.
“I’m very, very excited,” super senior tight end Johnny Huntley said Friday. “Last year, I want to say, it was kind of dull at the games because we didn’t have as many people there. They said full capacity, and this is probably the most attendance we’re going to get since I’ve been here. I’m ready. I’m very excited.”
Near full health
Freeze ruled out three players for Saturday’s opener.
Wide receiver Noah Frith, who recently had surgery on his right hand, is not expected to return until the season’s second or third game.
Backup center John Kourtis’ return from an MCL sprain is up in the air after Freeze said he was “not sure on the time frame.”
Cornerback Daijahn Anthony “is still not quite ready” after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus. Freeze, in preseason camp, was hopeful Anthony could return in a four-week span.
“Hopefully we’ll have everybody ready,” Freeze added.
Working on another degree
The National Football Foundation released a list of 3,284 college football players who have already earned their undergraduate degrees and are suiting up to play this season while pursuing second diplomas.
That list includes 24 Liberty student-athletes, 13 of which are among the 16 super seniors who elected to return when the NCAA essentially paused the eligibility clock for all football players in 2020.
Five position groups have multiple graduate students — seven offensive linemen, four tight ends, three wide receivers, three special teams players and two defensive linemen.
The three super seniors working on their undergraduate degrees are defensive tackle Elijah James, free safety Cedric Stone and wide receiver DJ Stubbs. James and Stone previously transferred to Liberty, and Stubbs said last week he is working on two minors this semester.