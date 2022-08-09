Liberty football notebook: Scruggs mentoring Lawing, series scheduled with JMU, and more

JaVon Scruggs was not heavily recruited out of Appomattox County High School. In fact, Liberty was the only Division I program to offer him a scholarship.

Marshall Roberts, at the time the cornerbacks coach with the Flames, saw Scruggs’ leadership qualities as a two-way player for the Raiders. Teammates flocked to Scruggs, who played quarterback and safety, and was part of Appomattox’s three straight football state championships between 2015 and 2017.

Scruggs sees similar qualities in Tre Lawing, a preferred walk-on who joined the Flames’ roster over the summer. Lawing was a quarterback and safety for the Raiders, and joined Scruggs in the secondary this season.

“I can see a little bit,” Scruggs said of the leadership traits he sees in Lawing. “He’s still got to get comfortable where he can understand and he can actually get out there and play now. He’s still out there a freshman guy, he’s still out there young, thinking a lot, so once he gets those mistakes out there cleaned up, he can definitely be a decent guy.”

Scruggs went through the same learning curve in 2018 when he joined the Liberty roster. He spent the season working with the cornerbacks because of the lack of depth and playing on special teams.

The fifth-year senior said he had to learn how to practice and the concepts needed to excel at the college level, and he’s passing that along to Lawing and the rest of the freshmen in the secondary.

Scruggs, though, is taking Lawing under his wing and making sure he works with him so Lawing can be in position to thrive when his opportunity arises.

“Just making sure I tell him to stay low, make sure he has his eyes in the right spots, making sure he gets his nice reads and gets his keys, so he can play fast and violent,” Scruggs said.

Liberty schedules series with James Madison

Liberty and James Madison haven’t met on the gridiron since the 2014 FCS playoffs. The Flames scored a first-round upset of the Dukes in what proved to be Liberty’s only FCS playoff victory.

What’s another 11 seasons before the teams meet again?

Liberty and JMU agreed to a two-game series for 2033 and 2034, according to a copy of the updated contract obtained by The News & Advance. The Flames will host the Dukes on Sept. 17, 2033, and LU will make the trip to Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg on Sept. 16, 2034.

Liberty previously scheduled an Oct. 24, 2026 matchup with JMU when the Dukes were still an FCS program, but the teams agreed to mutually cancel that contest to help the Flames clear games from that season.

Recruiting update

Antonio Ross, a wide receiver and defensive back at Alexandria High School in Alabama, became the 14th verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

His school announced his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Ross chose the Flames over reported offers from Memphis, UAB, Tulane, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Jacksonville State.

Ross is projected to play in the secondary at Liberty and is the first defensive back in the recruiting class. The Flames have three wide receivers in the class.

Injury update

True freshmen Miyon Conaway and Jordan Norwood are slated to miss training camp, while linebacker Kaci Seegars is out until at least the middle of the season with an Achilles injury.

Seegars did not practice in the spring while recovering from the injury, and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said Seegars won’t be available until the middle of the season at the earliest.

Norwood, another linebacker, arrived with a “slight injury,” according to Aldridge, and will likely not begin practicing until late August.

Conaway is recovering from a hamstring injury, according to defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, and has participated in the meetings. No timeline was given for Conaway’s return to the field.

McCaw named to preseason watch list

Sixth-year senior Cooper McCaw joined the starting lineup at right tackle in 2020, and he is expected to start again on a revamped line.

McCaw, a Texas native, was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list Tuesday. It is the second year in a row McCaw has been named to that watch list.

The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that defined Campbell, and the nominee either has to be born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or plays at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

McCaw has appeared in 48 career games with 26 starts.

Offensive linemen enjoying NIL deal

Offensive lines across the country took advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow players to benefit off name, image and likeness with deals with local restaurants.

Liberty’s offensive line was one of those groups to seize on the opportunity. The line is entering its second season with an NIL deal with County Smoak, a barbecue restaurant located on Timberlake Road.

The offensive linemen are among the 100 student-athletes at Liberty who had NIL deals last season, according to LU athletic director Ian McCaw.

“It’s awesome. It’s a Sunday tradition for all of us after church,” Cooper McCaw said. “We all go on Sunday and we feast. We all spend probably $30 each Sunday. It’s pretty awesome. Ken [Hess] over there has hooked us up and he’s treating us really well.”

McCaw revealed the offensive line went to County Smoak prior to NIL being legalized, and right guard Brendan Schlittler began the conversation with Hess about a potential NIL deal.

“Ken talked to us, we all came in and we had a meeting and we set it up,” McCaw said. “I saw the other offensive lines are doing that, so I think that probably played a role in that, but it’s great.”

Former LU, LCA star Benton signs with Titans

Elijah Benton, who played for Liberty and Liberty Christian Academy, was signed by the Tennessee Titans, two days before the preseason opener at Baltimore.

The safety joins a Tennessee roster that features former LU quarterback Malik Willis.

Benton spent time with three teams in 2021 (New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots), and spent the 2020 campaign with the Cleveland Browns.